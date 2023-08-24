"The Undertaker would never die" - WWE Hall of Famer says there's a "place" for The Deadman in wrestling even now (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently mentioned that The Undertaker was an evergreen character and would remain relevant if WWE used him judiciously.

At a time when most gimmicks come with a shell life, The Deadman's persona had the fans thoroughly captivated for more than three decades. Though the WWE Hall of Famer hung up his boots at WrestleMania 36, he still occasionally appears here and there and, as always, generates massive reactions from the crowds.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that The Undertaker's character would never die. The wrestling legend also advised WWE to use the 58-year-old by having him show up for special appearances and keep his connection with the fans intact.

"The Undertaker would never die. I think there's a place now for Taker. I don't think it needs to be where he's wrestling full-time, or he's back into the character. I'll have him make a special appearance every now and then to keep that name alive. But Undertaker will never die," said Teddy Long. [3:27 - 3:47]

Sgt. Slaughter was disappointed at not being invited to The Undertaker's Hall of Fame ceremony

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling last month, Sgt. Slaughter made it known that he was disappointed at not being invited to The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction in 2022.

Slaughter stated that as someone who introduced The Phenom to Vince McMahon, he deserved a front-row seat during the ceremony.

"Guess who you didn't invite to the Hall of Fame? Me! Sgt. Slaughter, the guy that found him, the guy that brought him to Vince McMahon and said, here's the guy. This is your guy. Can you imagine not being invited to his Hall of Fame? I should have been in the front row," said Sgt. Slaughter.

The Deadman last showed up on WWE's programming at the RAW XXX celebration, where he had a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt.

