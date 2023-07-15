WWE legend is unhappy with The Undertaker for not inviting him to HOF induction; 33-year friendship in jeopardy? (Exclusive)

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, and while many of his well-wishers in the business were present at the ceremony, Sgt. Slaughter was a noticeable absentee who wasn't pleased about the apparent snub.

The WWE legend's friendship with Undertaker goes back to when the Deadman began his career in 1990. Sgt. Slaughter said he was responsible for getting Mark Calaway into Vince McMahon's company and couldn't believe he didn't receive an invite to see his induction in person.

The former WWE champion also revealed that he tried calling Undertaker a few times, but the Phenom hung up initially as he didn't know it was Sgt. Slaughter on the line.

The WWE Hall of Famer made the revelation while speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter:

"If you're listening, Mark Calaway. I just want to ask you one thing; I found you in a box of tapes. Sgt. Slaughter found you in a box of tapes, and I called you three times because the first few times, you hung up on me because you didn't believe it was me. But finally, I gave him the office number, and I said ask for me when you call this number. And he said, 'Oh, it is you.' I said, 'Yeah, it is me.'" [3:45 - 4:10]

Sgt. Slaughter was brutally honest as he directed a sternly-worded message to The Undertaker, expressing his shock over being left out of his Hall of Fame festivities.

The 74-year-old detailed his role in Undertaker's success and felt he deserved a front-seat seat at the HOF event.

"Guess who you didn't invite to the Hall of Fame? Me! Sgt. Slaughter, the guy that found him, the guy that brought him to Vince McMahon and said, here's the guy. This is your guy. Can you imagine not being invited to his Hall of Fame? I should have been in the front row." [4:11 - 4:30]

Sgt. Slaughter recalls what he and The Undertaker used to joke about

Sgt. Slaughter has been an influential figure in pro wrestling for an incredibly long time and, expectedly enough, has mentored many wrestlers who became icons of the business.

The former on-air commissioner of WWE also had a good relationship with Undertaker, recalling that he quipped with the Deadman about expecting cheques in his mailbox after he helped transform his career.

Slaughter just couldn't grasp why one of his long-time friends in wrestling wouldn't invite him to a gathering that celebrates their success, something he was partly responsible for. He continued:

"I always kidded with Mark over the years; I said, 'Hey, Mark, how's it going?' He'd say, 'Great.' I'd say, 'Every time I go to my mailbox, I expect to see a little, you know, percentage.' He'd say, 'Oh, the cheque's in the mail, Sarge! That gave us a little bit of 'haha' for a while, but when you don't invite someone, that kind of brought you to where you are today, not even to your Hall of Fame? That was a slap in the face right there. And if you're listening to this, Mark Calaway, I don't understand it. I really don't understand it." [4:31 - 5:06]

