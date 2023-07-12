"Undertaker knows ball", "I love Taker, but nope" - Fans divided over WWE legend's opinion on popular star

The WWE Universe has been left divided over Hall of Famer The Undertaker's opinion on the currently absent Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt first debuted under the current moniker as the patriarch of The Wyatt Family. Since then, he has undergone several gimmick changes, including becoming The Fiend. Since his return to the company last year, Wyatt's current gimmick has come under the scanner. While many have enjoyed his renewed presence on their TV screens, the gimmick has left fans divided.

Many have since weighed in on what WWE should do with the Bray Wyatt persona, including The Undertaker, who recently stated that Wyatt should return to his original gimmick.

"They need to back Bray’s character up to the original character, get away from – they’ve kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that’s the money.”

WWE fans, however, seem divided on this topic, with some believing that he should return to his original gimmick while others believe that his current gimmick works.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Vidya @Vidya151019 @WrestlePurists I love Taker but nope... I really want the Fiend back. The guy was creepy sure but he was also the best version of Wyatt @WrestlePurists I love Taker but nope... I really want the Fiend back. The guy was creepy sure but he was also the best version of Wyatt

João Conde @condjocond @WrestlePurists I disagree. They tried to turn Wyatt into a scary and mystical gimmick, but it ended up being a flop as most of his rivalries ended in defeat. And the attempts to associate him with The Undertaker make no sense. @WrestlePurists I disagree. They tried to turn Wyatt into a scary and mystical gimmick, but it ended up being a flop as most of his rivalries ended in defeat. And the attempts to associate him with The Undertaker make no sense.

One fan stated that The Wyatt Family Bray was his favorite.

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489



They have plenty of talent in the company that can be added as his new Wyatt family if they wanted or even just him alone as that character would be fine



I'd love a faction with Bray/Kross W Scarlett/Gacy & maybe someone else @WrestlePurists Definitely my favorite version of himThey have plenty of talent in the company that can be added as his new Wyatt family if they wanted or even just him alone as that character would be fineI'd love a faction with Bray/Kross W Scarlett/Gacy & maybe someone else @WrestlePurists Definitely my favorite version of himThey have plenty of talent in the company that can be added as his new Wyatt family if they wanted or even just him alone as that character would be fineI'd love a faction with Bray/Kross W Scarlett/Gacy & maybe someone else

Another fan pointed out where WWE dropped the ball concerning Bray Wyatt.

CJ Anderson SzN 💫 @AyooTexanNation @WrestlePurists They dropped the ball with having bray lose to such weak competition. Bray should've been thr next taker or Kane. Just a tough opponent tyou rarely see take Ls & the Ls aren't that bad. @WrestlePurists They dropped the ball with having bray lose to such weak competition. Bray should've been thr next taker or Kane. Just a tough opponent tyou rarely see take Ls & the Ls aren't that bad.

The Undertaker believes Bray Wyatt is not getting the opportunity to show off his skills

Bray Wyatt's versatility is evident in the way he has been able to adapt to these massive character changes. He has proven himself to be one of the best workers, and even The Undertaker feels that Wyatt is not getting the opportunity to show what he can do.

"I got to work with Bray at 'Mania the year after I got concussed in the Brock match. I worked with Bray – I think a lot of him, and I like what he's doing. I think they just have to figure out how to… they need to back it up [to his original character] I think," he said.

The Undertaker continued that the former world champion is an incredible worker but is not getting the opportunity to showcase his skills.

"His promos, and then his ability to work – he's an incredible, incredible worker but he's not getting the opportunity to do it. I hope the best for him, I really do think a lot of him. We'll see what happens there."

Wyatt is currently out of action with an undisclosed health issue. He has been off television since before WrestleMania. It remains to be seen when he will return to action.

