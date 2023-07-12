"Undertaker knows ball", "I love Taker, but nope" - Fans divided over WWE legend's opinion on popular star

The WWE Universe has been left divided over Hall of Famer The Undertaker's opinion on the currently absent Bray Wyatt.
Bray Wyatt first debuted under the current moniker as the patriarch of The Wyatt Family. Since then, he has undergone several gimmick changes, including becoming The Fiend. Since his return to the company last year, Wyatt's current gimmick has come under the scanner. While many have enjoyed his renewed presence on their TV screens, the gimmick has left fans divided.
Many have since weighed in on what WWE should do with the Bray Wyatt persona, including The Undertaker, who recently stated that Wyatt should return to his original gimmick.
"They need to back Bray’s character up to the original character, get away from – they’ve kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that’s the money.”
WWE fans, however, seem divided on this topic, with some believing that he should return to his original gimmick while others believe that his current gimmick works.
The Undertaker believes Bray Wyatt is not getting the opportunity to show off his skills
Bray Wyatt's versatility is evident in the way he has been able to adapt to these massive character changes. He has proven himself to be one of the best workers, and even The Undertaker feels that Wyatt is not getting the opportunity to show what he can do.
"I got to work with Bray at 'Mania the year after I got concussed in the Brock match. I worked with Bray – I think a lot of him, and I like what he's doing. I think they just have to figure out how to… they need to back it up [to his original character] I think," he said.
The Undertaker continued that the former world champion is an incredible worker but is not getting the opportunity to showcase his skills.
"His promos, and then his ability to work – he's an incredible, incredible worker but he's not getting the opportunity to do it. I hope the best for him, I really do think a lot of him. We'll see what happens there."
Wyatt is currently out of action with an undisclosed health issue. He has been off television since before WrestleMania. It remains to be seen when he will return to action.
