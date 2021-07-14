"Dude's a living legend" - Edge has massive praise for SmackDown Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to team up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio this coming week on SmackDown in Houston, Texas. The three will be taking on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos in the main event of WWE's first show on their return tour this Friday.

Ahead of the match, Edge had some huge praise for Rey Mysterio. Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Edge called Rey Mysterio a "living legend" and revealed how excited he is to team up with the father-son duo.

"Rey and I go way back. Anyone who has watched WWE knows our history," said Edge. "And I go way back with Dom too. I mean, I've known him since he was just a little peanut. So, the fact that I get to team up with Rey again, its something I never thought would happen. So, to get to share the ring with him again. Dude's a living legend. And I don't think everyone's going to fully appreciate Rey Mysterio the way he deserves to be appreciated until he retires. And that's when everybody's gonna go 'Oh, wow, Rey was so special.'"

"It's huge" - Edge on being part of Dominik Mysterio's first match in front of a live crowd

The Rated-R Superstar further spoke about how Dominik Mysterio will wrestle his first match in front of an audience this coming week on SmackDown. Edge claimed that he's excited to be a part of the match and wants to enjoy all these experiences.

"And to be involved with Dom, even just for a tiny part of this ride that he's about to go on for the next 20 odd years, it's huge. Rey and I talked about it, this will be Dom's first match in front of an audience. I mean that's so cool to be able to be a part of that. And again, I don't look past it, I appreciate it, I savor it, I just wanna sit in the pocket of these experiences because I know this window isn't open for very long. So I really need to enjoy it," said Edge.

Huge match for #SmackDown next week. Wow. 😳



Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Edge, Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio confirmed for the first show back with fans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/siHZEtNOlN — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 10, 2021

This coming Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, Edge will be challenging Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship. While Reigns heads into this match as the favorite to retain his title, the possibility of Edge becoming the new Universal Champion cannot be completely ruled out.

