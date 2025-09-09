"Dude, you're taking years off your life", "I'm worried about him" - WWE Hall of Famer raises alarm over The Rock's health

A WWE Hall of Famer has raised an alarm over The Rock's health. The Brahma Bull was spotted at the Venice Film Festival in a slimmed-down look, and it was reported that he lost 60 lbs in weight.

While many of his fans and supporters have been excited about his new look, some have raised concern.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about The Rock's recent transformation. He said that he was worried and said that the reason why he underwent this change could be due to concerns over his health.

"I'm worried about him. If you Google it, (it says) that he sat down with his cardiologist and he's suffering from heart disease. My whole thing is the film, they're stating that he lost the weight to play Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine.' I watched the trailer. He didn't lose the weight. He's big," he said.

Nash mentioned that he didn't believe that The Rock lost 60 lbs and then explained why he would be looking for a change.

"You get to a f*cking age and you're just like, 'F*ck this.' And especially if your cardiologist tells you, 'Dude, you're taking years off your life.' If you have 800 million fu*kng dollars, the last thing you want to do is f*ck with your health. I think that Dwayne's issue is his f*ckng genetics. I think his ancestry, they had heart issues," he added.

You can watch the video below:

Earlier, former WWE star Stevie Richards also said that The Rock's dramatic weight loss could be "very dangerous."

The Rock revealed why he lost so much weight

During the Toronto Film Festival, the former WWE Champion talked to Variety about why he has lost so much weight.

He revealed that his weight loss was for a role in a new movie, which will be directed by The Smashing Machine director Benny Safdie.

The People's Champion said he will portray a “whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old” called Chicken Man in Lizard Music. Fans will hope that this is the reason behind his transformation and there is no health concern.

