"Dumba**"- Bayley takes a shot at 31-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took a shot at SmackDown star Shotzi ahead of the Money in the Bank premium live event.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Damage CTRL member IYO SKY faced Zelina Vega in a singles match. Despite having the upper hand initially, SKY lost the match after The Role Model interfered and Vega attacked IYO with a 619 to pick up the win.

Following the match, Shotzi challenged The Role Model for her spot at the Money in the Bank premium live event, which SKY accepted on behalf of her stablemate.

Taking to social media, The Role Model took a shot at her on-screen rival as she called the latter a "dumba**".

Zelina Vega recently sent out a message to Bayley and other Damage CTRL members

Zelina Vega sent out a message to Bayley and other Damage CTRL members following her victory on SmackDown against IYO SKY.

While speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview, Vega mentioned that although she didn't want to go against SKY. She further added that it was because of The Role Model who has plagued SKY's mind that she had to fight her.

Zelina further added that Damage CTRL can continue with their mind games, but she is now more confident about winning the MITB match following her major victory on SmackDown.

“We’re doing the utmost, ok, let’s start there. It sucks that it had to be against somebody like IYO [SKY] though because I will say I’ve known her a very long time. I went to Japan, I’ve trained with her, done shows with her. I know the kind of competitor she can be. Unfortunately, Bayley has plagued her mind, but if they want to do that, that’s fine. Because at Money in the Bank, they can be playing their games, their headspace game whatever it is while I’ll be grabbing the briefcase, and right now, I feel more than ever the strength of the WWE universe supporting me and the rest of my familia and the LWO. So, I’m ready. I’m gonna do it!”

It would be exciting to see if Zelina Vega will be able to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

