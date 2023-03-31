Create

“Dumbest thing to come out of this weekend” - Wrestling fans react to WWE premium live event vs AEW PPV ahead of WrestleMania

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 31, 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 takes place in California!

WWE and AEW both have their biggest events of the year, which are WrestleMania and Double or Nothing, respectively. The old regime has counter-programmed the competition by running premium live events simultaneously. It looks like the tradition continues under the new regime as fans reacted to two massive events going head-to-head in May.

In 2019, Tony Khan created All Elite Wrestling, which set out to be a very real and true competition for Vince McMahon's WWE. However, times have changed, and both companies have learned to co-exist in the same country and grow their audiences for the business.

Last night, Shawn Michaels revealed that NXT's Battleground event will go head-to-head against AEW's Double or Nothing 2023. The Hall of Famer also provided a reason for the clash, and fans did not buy it. They felt WWE was still counter-programming against AEW ahead of WrestleMania.

Check out some of the reactions:

Shawn Michaels confirmed NXT Battleground will take place on May 28th which is the same day as AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV 👀 https://t.co/hl2uxjCMCd
@TheEnemiesPE3 Remember everyone, they don't see AEW as a threat...
@TheEnemiesPE3 Well, that's definitely a coincidence and wasn't done on purpose...😁 https://t.co/Emt0w7P4Uq
@TheEnemiesPE3 Don’t get the AEW stans started. They’ll be pressed that an NXT PPV is gonna stop their biggest PPV of the year from doing well
@TheEnemiesPE3 Shawn Michaels when he learns AEW books Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega to go against Bron Breakker https://t.co/I6JHejYZxU
@TheEnemiesPE3 I don't think AEW and WWE are fighting for the same fan base that they used to
Another BS excuse. Of course it was intentional. It always is. Holidays do well for them? What holiday has NXT run? Valentines Day? They did the same DOUBLE DOWN with Clash at the Castle and Worlds Collide. Nobody is watching NXT over Double Or Nothing, and nobody is watching NXT… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
@TheEnemiesPE3 Probably means no big call ups since they have to move tickets & this could hurt aew ppv buys with the people who are usually on the fence cause nxt would be a cheaper alternative
@TheEnemiesPE3 Shawn wants AEW marks to brag on how much DoN was a successful show and how they beat WWE Developmental show. https://t.co/AOnB8r2vlm
NXT Battleground going head to head with AEW Double or Nothing is without a doubt the dumbest thing to come out of this week so far.

The Heartbreak Kid said the company wanted to capitalize on Memorial Day weekend as the holidays bring more eyes to the product. However, fans believe the two companies are still competing against each other.

AEW has a PPV scheduled before WWE's WrestleMania 39

Since AEW's inception, the old regime has often counter-programmed the upcoming wrestling promotion in different ways. NXT and Dynamite initially went head-to-head on Wednesdays in a war of ratings that lasted over a year.

After the developmental brand moved to Tuesdays, the company decided to counter-program events which sparked negative reactions as it became difficult for wrestling fans to choose a particular show.

Before WrestleMania 39, All Elite Wrestling's ROH will have its biggest event of the year, Supercard of Honor. The event will begin before SmackDown with high-stakes matches on the card for the recently revived brand.

Our very own @arielhelwani spoke to @ShawnMichaels about @WWENXT hitting the road again, the build to #StandAndDeliver and his favourite WrestleMania match 🐐#WrestleMania https://t.co/tTQDR9Hmxp

It will be interesting to see what other news fans will get to hear during WrestleMania weekend.

What are your thoughts on NXT Battleground? Sound off in the comment section below.

