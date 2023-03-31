“Dumbest thing to come out of this weekend” - Wrestling fans react to WWE premium live event vs AEW PPV ahead of WrestleMania

WWE and AEW both have their biggest events of the year, which are WrestleMania and Double or Nothing, respectively. The old regime has counter-programmed the competition by running premium live events simultaneously. It looks like the tradition continues under the new regime as fans reacted to two massive events going head-to-head in May.
In 2019, Tony Khan created All Elite Wrestling, which set out to be a very real and true competition for Vince McMahon's WWE. However, times have changed, and both companies have learned to co-exist in the same country and grow their audiences for the business.
Last night, Shawn Michaels revealed that NXT's Battleground event will go head-to-head against AEW's Double or Nothing 2023. The Hall of Famer also provided a reason for the clash, and fans did not buy it. They felt WWE was still counter-programming against AEW ahead of WrestleMania.
The Heartbreak Kid said the company wanted to capitalize on Memorial Day weekend as the holidays bring more eyes to the product. However, fans believe the two companies are still competing against each other.
AEW has a PPV scheduled before WWE's WrestleMania 39
Since AEW's inception, the old regime has often counter-programmed the upcoming wrestling promotion in different ways. NXT and Dynamite initially went head-to-head on Wednesdays in a war of ratings that lasted over a year.
After the developmental brand moved to Tuesdays, the company decided to counter-program events which sparked negative reactions as it became difficult for wrestling fans to choose a particular show.
Before WrestleMania 39, All Elite Wrestling's ROH will have its biggest event of the year, Supercard of Honor. The event will begin before SmackDown with high-stakes matches on the card for the recently revived brand.
It will be interesting to see what other news fans will get to hear during WrestleMania weekend.
