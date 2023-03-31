“Dumbest thing to come out of this weekend” - Wrestling fans react to WWE premium live event vs AEW PPV ahead of WrestleMania

WWE and AEW both have their biggest events of the year, which are WrestleMania and Double or Nothing, respectively. The old regime has counter-programmed the competition by running premium live events simultaneously. It looks like the tradition continues under the new regime as fans reacted to two massive events going head-to-head in May.

In 2019, Tony Khan created All Elite Wrestling, which set out to be a very real and true competition for Vince McMahon's WWE. However, times have changed, and both companies have learned to co-exist in the same country and grow their audiences for the business.

Last night, Shawn Michaels revealed that NXT's Battleground event will go head-to-head against AEW's Double or Nothing 2023. The Hall of Famer also provided a reason for the clash, and fans did not buy it. They felt WWE was still counter-programming against AEW ahead of WrestleMania.

Check out some of the reactions:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Shawn Michaels confirmed NXT Battleground will take place on May 28th which is the same day as AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV Shawn Michaels confirmed NXT Battleground will take place on May 28th which is the same day as AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV 👀 https://t.co/hl2uxjCMCd

Ruhul🃏 @Ruhuli02 @TheEnemiesPE3 Don’t get the AEW stans started. They’ll be pressed that an NXT PPV is gonna stop their biggest PPV of the year from doing well @TheEnemiesPE3 Don’t get the AEW stans started. They’ll be pressed that an NXT PPV is gonna stop their biggest PPV of the year from doing well

PersonaOL @PersonaOverLoad @TheEnemiesPE3 Shawn Michaels when he learns AEW books Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega to go against Bron Breakker @TheEnemiesPE3 Shawn Michaels when he learns AEW books Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega to go against Bron Breakker https://t.co/I6JHejYZxU

KickSmark My Heart @TP7187 @TheEnemiesPE3 I don't think AEW and WWE are fighting for the same fan base that they used to @TheEnemiesPE3 I don't think AEW and WWE are fighting for the same fan base that they used to

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Raj Giri @TheRajGiri



"No, no, from a holiday standpoint, in the past, we've done well on the holidays, so it's my understanding that's why we did that," Michaels said. "From my… Shawn Michaels to @btsportwwe on if NXT Battleground going head-to-head with AEW Double or Nothing in May was intentional:"No, no, from a holiday standpoint, in the past, we've done well on the holidays, so it's my understanding that's why we did that," Michaels said. "From my… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Shawn Michaels to @btsportwwe on if NXT Battleground going head-to-head with AEW Double or Nothing in May was intentional:"No, no, from a holiday standpoint, in the past, we've done well on the holidays, so it's my understanding that's why we did that," Michaels said. "From my… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cUZPmMFy2A Another BS excuse. Of course it was intentional. It always is. Holidays do well for them? What holiday has NXT run? Valentines Day? They did the same DOUBLE DOWN with Clash at the Castle and Worlds Collide. Nobody is watching NXT over Double Or Nothing, and nobody is watching NXT… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Another BS excuse. Of course it was intentional. It always is. Holidays do well for them? What holiday has NXT run? Valentines Day? They did the same DOUBLE DOWN with Clash at the Castle and Worlds Collide. Nobody is watching NXT over Double Or Nothing, and nobody is watching NXT… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

B-Man @MMBenni2 @TheEnemiesPE3 Probably means no big call ups since they have to move tickets & this could hurt aew ppv buys with the people who are usually on the fence cause nxt would be a cheaper alternative @TheEnemiesPE3 Probably means no big call ups since they have to move tickets & this could hurt aew ppv buys with the people who are usually on the fence cause nxt would be a cheaper alternative

Ntate Mofokeng @BrunoTladi @TheEnemiesPE3 Shawn wants AEW marks to brag on how much DoN was a successful show and how they beat WWE Developmental show. @TheEnemiesPE3 Shawn wants AEW marks to brag on how much DoN was a successful show and how they beat WWE Developmental show. https://t.co/AOnB8r2vlm

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime NXT Battleground going head to head with AEW Double or Nothing is without a doubt the dumbest thing to come out of this week so far. NXT Battleground going head to head with AEW Double or Nothing is without a doubt the dumbest thing to come out of this week so far.

The Heartbreak Kid said the company wanted to capitalize on Memorial Day weekend as the holidays bring more eyes to the product. However, fans believe the two companies are still competing against each other.

AEW has a PPV scheduled before WWE's WrestleMania 39

Since AEW's inception, the old regime has often counter-programmed the upcoming wrestling promotion in different ways. NXT and Dynamite initially went head-to-head on Wednesdays in a war of ratings that lasted over a year.

After the developmental brand moved to Tuesdays, the company decided to counter-program events which sparked negative reactions as it became difficult for wrestling fans to choose a particular show.

Before WrestleMania 39, All Elite Wrestling's ROH will have its biggest event of the year, Supercard of Honor. The event will begin before SmackDown with high-stakes matches on the card for the recently revived brand.

It will be interesting to see what other news fans will get to hear during WrestleMania weekend.

What are your thoughts on NXT Battleground? Sound off in the comment section below.

