Dustin Rhodes asks fans to pray for Terry Funk in latest tweet

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has posted a tweet in which he requested fans to pray for pro wrestling legend, Terry Funk.

Funk is a legend in the wrestling business. His lengthy career dates back to 1965, and he's in the several Halls of Fame. He's one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time. Rhodes is the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, and he's had a close relationship with Funk for several years, as their career paths have crossed at various points.

Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y'all — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 7, 2021

In the Tweet, Rhodes stated that he had a chat with Terry Funk on the phone. He shared that the legend is in a lot of pain. Rhodes further said that Funk could use the fans' prayers, and he heaped praise on Funk for his contributions to the business.

Funk is 76 years old, but it's unclear what specific health issues he might be dealing with. Sportskeeda will provide more details as they become available.

Terry Funk is one of the most decorated pro wrestling legends of all time

Terry Funk at the WWE Hall of Fame

Terry Funk's pro wrestling career has spanned more than five decades, and he has wrestled in a string of promotions across the world throughout his career. Some of the most notable promotions Funk competed for are WWE, AJPW, ECW, WCW, NJPW, and NWA.

Funk had a brief stint in WWE in the late 1990s as Chainsaw Charlie. His run is mostly remembered for his alliance with Mick Foley. The duo had a heated feud with The New Age Outlaws. One of the biggest wins of Terry Funk's career came at WrestleMania 14, where he and Foley (who came in as Cactus Jack for the match) defeated The New Age Outlaws to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

All the love to Terry Funk.

A true selfless wrestling legend! https://t.co/8ubLVW5EFF — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) February 8, 2021

Funk is truly a legendary wrestler, so he'll be in the thoughts of many fans and wrestlers in the days ahead. The Sportskeeda community sends its best wishes to Funk in this trying time.