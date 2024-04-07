Dustin Rhodes insults The Rock minutes before WrestleMania 40

Former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes, previously known as Goldust, insulted The Rock just minutes before WrestleMania XL.

After The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of this year, he aligned himself with The Bloodline and started a heated feud with Cody Rhodes. In recent weeks The Brahma Bull has shown his darkest side yet on WWE television as he brutally assaulted The American Nightmare twice and even left him bleeding.

Since then Cody Rhodes' family members, including Brandi Rhodes, have insulted The Rock on social media. It was the same case this time as Cody's brother and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes insulted The Final Boss on X/Twitter.

"F**k the @TheRock," Dustin shared.

Dustin tweeted once again, taking his brother's side and insulting The Bloodline.

"My favorite wrestler at #WrestleMania #FinishTheStory #F**kTheBloodline," Dustin tweeted.

Check out a screenshot of his tweets below:

Screenshot of Dustin Rhodes' tweets

The Rock and Roman Reigns are all set to face off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night One. Fans believe there might be some special appearances during their match. It will be interesting to see if Dustin Rhodes will show up to help his brother against The Bloodline.

