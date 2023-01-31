Dustin Rhodes sends four-word message to Cody Rhodes during WWE RAW

AEW star Dustin Rhodes sent an encouraging message to his brother Cody Rhodes during this week's episode of RAW.

The American Nightmare entered the Royal Rumble match at number 30 and last eliminated Gunther to win the bout. He kicked off the red brand by stating that he would dethrone Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when they collide in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to send a message to Cody Rhodes telling him to finish the story, in other words, fulfill his dreams of winning a world title in WWE.

"Finish the story brother. #CodyRhodes," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns has been made official for WrestleMania Night 2

When The American Nightmare returned to WWE after WrestleMania 38 last year, he stated that he re to do what his father couldn't do, which is win the WWE Championship. The multi-time Intercontinental Champion had to put his dreams on hold after tearing his pec before his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

Things ended up working out for Cody anyway, as he won the Men's Royal Rumble match and will headline The Grandest Stage of Them All. During his opening speech on RAW, he stated that he'd meet Roman Reigns in the ring in 62 days, which falls on April 2, the date of WrestleMania Night Two.

Cody Rhodes collided with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in the main event of RAW this week. He won the contest after WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix showed up and wiped out The Judgment Day.

WrestleMania is two months away, so it'll be interesting to see what happens leading up to the show.

