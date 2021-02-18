NXT Dusty Classic winners both to get title shots on March 3

The NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic winners won't have to wait too long for their title shots. During tonight's NXT, it was announced that both MSK and Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai would receive their championship opportunities on the March 3 episode.

Beth Phoenix presented the trophy to both winners in the ring. Inside the ropes, MSK informed the NXT Universe that they would be challenging NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in two weeks.

Since Kai and Gonzalez made history as the first-ever winners of the Women's Dusty Classic, they received more time in the ring. However, before they could bask too much in their triumph, current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler an

Lorcan and Burch have held the titles for a few months, but Baszler and Jax only just reclaimed their belts at the 2021 Royal Rumble. Are they due to drop them to Gonzalez and Kai in two weeks?

There's a lot of history in NXT between Kai and Baszler

As MSK and Phoenix stood in the corner eating popcorn, the current women's champions and their challengers stood toe to toe. Baszler reminded everyone of how she broke Kai's bones and bullied the leader of Team Kick. Baszler defeated Kai in several matches, including ones for her NXT Women's title during her time on the brand.

One huge difference, however, was that Gonzalez was not by Kai's side during that time. Baszler moved up to RAW just as Gonzalez and Kai were starting to grow their partnership.

Jax also reminded everyone that she's the biggest and baddest woman in all of WWE. However, Gonzalez stepped up to Jax and challenged her claim.

"I'm not the same person I was, but if you want to find out first hand, I will happily KICK YOUR HEAD OFF!" - @DakotaKai_WWE to @QoSBaszler



👀🍿 @NashCarterWWE @TheBethPhoenix @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/5UJTFMndxt — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 18, 2021

There would be some poetic justice if Kai is able to take the WWE Women's Tag Team titles away from Baszler. It doesn't hurt to have someone as imposing as Raquel Gonzalez by her side either.

Whatever happens, it is likely that new NXT Tag Team Champions or WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned on March 3.