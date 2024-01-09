Dusty Rhodes predicted female star would be a millionaire after epic WWE promo, EC3 recalls (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently recalled how Dusty Rhodes made a big prediction after watching Naomi cut an impressive promo as a developmental talent.

Naomi, now known by her real name Trinity in TNA, worked for WWE between 2009 and 2022. The 36-year-old made her main roster debut in 2012 after honing her skills under various mentors in developmental, including Cody Rhodes' legendary father.

EC3 appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo. He told a story about the time Rhodes tipped her to become a millionaire during promo class:

"One day she showed up and she had the lights and she had all this neon s**t on and did this kind of like interpretive dance to some bongo music and stuff like that, and the room was captivated," EC3 said. "We were like, 'Holy s**t.' Dusty came out, he was like, 'You're gonna be a millionaire,' and left." [9:00 – 9:19]

EC3 addresses Naomi's possible WWE future

Fightful Select recently reported that Naomi could return to WWE soon when her TNA contract expires. The current TNA Knockouts World Champion has not appeared in WWE since walking out of RAW alongside Sasha Banks in May 2022.

EC3 believes Naomi could be an asset to WWE if she re-signs with the company:

"Seeing that from where it started to the run she had and then bringing it back on the big stage, so to speak, and it excelling, yeah, there's so much money left on the table there." [9:20 – 9:32]

Naomi's last televised WWE match took place on the May 13, 2022, episode of SmackDown. She teamed up with Banks to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship against Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

