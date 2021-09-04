"He could be the reason Roman loses" - WWE veteran believes Paul Heyman will play a big role in Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that Paul Heyman is likely to end up alongside the winner of the potential match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He further stated that Heyman is one of the most important moving pieces of this match and it might even depend on him whether Reigns walks out as the winner or not.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam and stepped inside the ring with the Tribal Chief. Following an intense staredown between the two, Reigns exited the ring with his WWE Universal Championship as Lesnar looked on from inside the ring.

Although Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE TV since, he has been heavily discussed and referenced on episodes of SmackDown following SummerSlam. It all points towards a very possible match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to review the latest episode of SmackDown.

In the recent past, Mantell has been accurate in his predictions pertaining to on-going WWE storylines and had the following to say about Roman Reigns' feud with Brock Lesnar.

"I think Paul Heyman is gonna be very instrumental in this whole Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns thing and he could be the reason Roman loses, he could be a reason Roman wins and he goes with the winner." Mantell said. "That's the Paul Heyman style. He's gonna go with who's on top at the time."

Mantell further stated that turning on Roman Reigns could bring heat on Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. However, it wouldn't necessarily warrant turning Roman Reigns babyface. You can check out Dutch Mantell's thoughts on last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage in the video below.

Brock Lesnar's next WWE appearance has been announced

WWE will host SmackDown next week at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show is titled Super SmackDown and the majority of the stacked card has already been announced. The show will also mark Brock Lesnar's first appearance on the Blue Brand in almost two years.

However, Roman currently has a lot on his plate. With stars like Seth Rollins and Edge stating that they're in the chase for the WWE Universal Championship and the subtle tease for The Demon at the end of SmackDown last night, Roman Reigns will be quite busy for a while.

But right now he has Brock Lesnar to deal with. What do you think of a potential match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.

