"She doesn't know what she's doing" - Wrestling veteran tears apart Aliyah after SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell mentioned that Aliyah looked lost on TV even after being in the Performance Center for seven years.

The NXT call-up appeared in a backstage segment with Ricochet this week. She was in awe of the Intercontinental Champion and spoke about how great his title reign has been and the number of superstars he's been able to overcome.

Dutch Mantell sat down on this week's episode of Smack Talk and reviewed the latest episode of the blue brand. He mentioned that Aliyah seemed like she did not know what to do.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"Aliyah should be an enhancement talent. She doesn't know what she's doing. How can you spend seven years being warehoused with these same people and go out there and look lost?" Dutch stated. (From 43:50 - 44:16)

Mantell also pointed out that her segment with Ricochet did not look legit. He stated that the segment looked structured and set up.

You can watch the full video here:

Aliyah faced Charlotte Flair in a few live events this past week

Despite the criticism of her work, the SmackDown rookie has been working her way to the top of the WWE roster. She faced Charlotte Flair multiple times, with her most recent match coming this past Sunday in Syracuse for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen was also busted open during this match but managed to retain the title.

The SmackDown star has been able to make a substantial impact since her debut on the blue brand last year. She holds the world record for fastest singles win against Natalya, a feat which she accomplished in only 3.17 seconds.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the NXT rookie on the blue brand and if her run on the live event circuit manifests into a full-blown feud for the title on SmackDown.

