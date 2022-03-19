"Gives them a different look" – Wrestling veteran believes WWE could make a mistake by having top star go over The Usos at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes The Usos can retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. Considering how WWE pushed Boogs in recent months, having Jimmy & Jey Uso reign supreme over Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura will undoubtedly be a surprising move.

Jimmy & Jey won their fifth SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank 2021. The current champions defeated Dominik & Rey Mysterio to win the titles.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that a loss at WrestleMania will hurt The Usos. He believes WWE can put the titles back on Jimmy & Jey immediately after taking them off, but he prefers to have the current champions retain:

"I think they retain, really, I think it'd hurt The Usos if they lost. Of course, they could take it right back, but they could go the happy route and it gives them a different look for a while, I think The Usos retain, I really do." (49:29 onwards)

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk below:

The Usos' fifth SmackDown Tag Team title reign has seen them beat several notable tag teams

Since capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Mysterios, Jimmy & Jey Uso have asserted their dominance at the top of the SmackDown tag team division.

The duo previously defended their SmackDown Tag Team titles against Street Profits, New Day's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, and was recently in a feud against The Viking Raiders.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, Jimmy & Jey defended the SmackDown Tag Team titles against Erik & Ivar. Since then, the two have been feuding with Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, Nakamura dropped the Intercontinental title to Sami Zayn. Hence, WWE shifted Nakamura's focus towards the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh