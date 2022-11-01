Dutch Mantell on Brock Lesnar possibly facing WWE RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell thinks Brock Lesnar's current WWE storyline with Bobby Lashley could continue until WrestleMania 39.

This Saturday, Lashley, and Lesnar will go one-on-one at Crown Jewel 2022 in a battle between two of WWE's top heavyweights. In recent years, The Beast Incarnate has been known to feud with rivals for several months leading up to a blockbuster WrestleMania bout.

Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, spoke to Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show about Lesnar's storyline direction:

"Brock goes over [wins] in this one, I think, and then they start something and maybe it could lead all the way to WrestleMania because they start these angles six months in advance and kind of try to peak it off at WrestleMania. I think Brock goes over with some kind of unique, different finish, whatever that could be, and I think they start something from there." [2:44 – 3:19]

WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2, 2023. Due to its star-studded location, the event is also being marketed as 'WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.'

What happened between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW?

With five days to go until Crown Jewel 2022, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar were supposed to participate in sit-down interviews on this week's RAW. Instead, the latter walked down to the ring and invited The All Mighty to meet him face-to-face.

Lashley left the interview area and accepted Lesnar's challenge, resulting in a massive brawl at ringside. WWE Superstars, officials, and Chief Content Officer Triple H got involved to break up the fierce rivals.

Triple H even threatened to call off the Crown Jewel 2022 match if Lashley and Lesnar's physicality got out of control. The two were eventually torn apart, meaning the contest in Saudi Arabia is still scheduled to go ahead.

