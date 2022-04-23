"I think he should have got a win" - Dutch Mantell questions WWE's booking after popular star loses again (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was impressed with Butch after his performance this week on SmackDown. However, he thought that the Fight Night member deserved to get a win.

The former NXT UK Champion looked to settle the score against Xavier Woods in his rematch this week. He rained down elbows on the New Day member before throwing him face-first into the turnbuckle. He was dominating the matchup when Woods rolled him up for a quick three-count.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that Butch is getting over well with the WWE Universe. The wrestling veteran detailed that the NXT callup put on good matches despite his small stature. He also stated that the former Pete Dunne should have picked up the win against Woods.

"I think he should have gone over tonight, to tell you the truth if you want to establish him as kind of a bada**. I mean they do it for everybody else. He had a good match. That guy is good. That guy is really, really good. He's just not big. And I think he should have got a win somehow. He could've surprised him or something." [46:17 - 46:45]

The former WWE manager thinks Butch is getting over more than Holland.

"I think he's getting over better than Ridge Holland is. I don't think Holland could get over if you took him up a mountain and threw him off. Sheamus is over. I guess they're wanting those guys to get over because of Sheamus. I think that Pete Dunne or Butch got over a lot tonight. I like him." [46:46 - 47:12]

Sheamus and Ridge Holland lost Butch again on WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of the match, Butch was furious. He stomped around the ring in a frenzied manner as his teammates tried to calm him down. However, the former NXT UK Champion screamed angrily at them and stormed off through the crowd.

Later, Sheamus took to Twitter to reveal that the former Pete Dunne was still missing but they have his hat.

Sheamus @WWESheamus At least we have his hat. He loved that bloody hat. #FindButch At least we have his hat. He loved that bloody hat. #FindButch https://t.co/25ryZAEncp

Both the Celtic Warrior and Holland have found it extremely difficult to contain Butch, leading to some internal fisticuffs as well. It will be interesting to see if Fight Night will come up with new ways to contain their newest member or if he will run rampant in the WWE SmackDown locker room once again.

