"You can't be punching employees"- Dutch Mantell comments on former WWE star getting arrested

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Velveteen Dream (real-name Patrick Clark) getting arrested.

Dream was released from the promotion in May 2021 after a string of controversies. He was recently arrested for punching a gym employee who asked him to leave an area that was closed for cleaning.

Speaking about the incident on a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Dutch stated that Dream will soon learn the lesson that you shouldn't puch your employees. Dutch also namedropped Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who recently got into a backstage altercation with CM Punk in AEW.

"Mr. Dream, he's going to find out that you can't be punching employees as maybe [Kenny] Omega and the Young Bucks maybe finding out sooner than later. Mr. Dream may find out that you can't punch an employee when he tells you that to vacate an area. But I'm going to go out on record here. I'm saying they're not going to do anything to Velveteen. I think he'll get a suspended sentence, put on probation, and pay a fine." [2:37 - 3:10]

Dutch Mantell did not like Velveteen Dream's character in WWE

Velveteen Dream was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years. He mainly performed on the NXT brand and won the North American Championship once during that time.

Dutch Mantell stated that he did not like Velveteen's character during his time with WWE. The former manager stressed that he would never buy a ticket to watch Dream wrestle:

"I'm not a fan of his. I don't know how his character could have gotten over with mainstream America or the world to tell you the truth. Even though the gay presence is everywhere, I don't care. I don't find that type of character endearing to me. I wouldn't buy a ticket to go see him. We've had other gay-type characters in wrestling, but they were usually heels, and people don't want to remember those days." [1:40 - 2:22]

Velveteen Dream was last seen inside the squared circle in December 2020 where he was defeated by Adam Cole. He has been at the center of many controversies since then, including one where EC3 accused him of filming WWE stars' inappropriately without consent.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far