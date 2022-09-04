EC3 says Velveteen Dream tried to film WWE stars' penises without consent (Exclusive)

EC3 has disclosed details about a bizarre incident involving Patrick Clark Jr., also known as Velveteen Dream, during their time in WWE NXT.

Velveteen Dream was viewed as one of WWE’s top stars of the future before receiving his release last year. The 27-year-old recently made headlines after being arrested on August 26 for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested for battery and trespassing six days earlier.

EC3 worked with the former Tough Enough contestant in an NXT storyline in 2018. On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, he told an in-depth story about Velveteen Dream’s behavior at a house party:

“He got arrested again. When’s he gonna get rehired? Probably not if that’s on his record, plus he has a lot of demons in the closet. Oh, what do you mean? I’m glad you asked, why not? Because in NXT there was always some speculation about him being a little off, but you welcome that. You can be friends,” said EC3. [2:33-2:52]

Velveteen Dream once attended a house party along with several other wrestlers. According to EC3, his former co-worker set up a camera in the bathroom without anyone’s consent:

“We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pi**es, so there.” [2:53-3:07]

EC3 added that the camera was strategically positioned next to the soap dispenser to film people using the toilet:

“How did I know? Because it’s my bathroom. When I walk in there and I see a phone selfie-style, propped up, on, filming, where if somebody is going to take a pee, they would have their phallus out urinating into the water...” [3:44-4:07]

The one-time NXT North American Champion allegedly took cocaine in front of a police officer during another arrest in November 2021.

In EC3's opinion, that behavior shows that his former in-ring rival is capable of a lot more when officers are not around:

“I’m not gonna lie to you, too, this was a late evening of partying, so maybe there were a few cocktails shared, who knows what everyone else was on. As we know, if he’ll do it in front of a cop, lord only knows what he’ll do behind a cop’s back.” [4:43-4:58]

How EC3 reacted after catching Velveteen Dream out

As the host of the party, EC3 was concerned that Velveteen Dream had filmed other WWE Superstars using the bathroom in his home.

The four-time 24/7 Champion immediately deleted the recording and left the phone in the same position he found it:

“I’m like, ‘What is going on? Am I tripping?’ I shouldn’t be because I don’t do drugs that would trip me out, so I’m like, ‘This is actually happening.’” EC3 added, “What I did was I took the phone, I stopped the recording, I made sure the pee pee video of my wee wee was deleted because that was happening in my home, by the way.” [5:02-5:26]

Moments later, EC3 noticed that Velveteen Dream had quickly retrieved his phone from the bathroom:

“So delete, put it back, turn it back on so it looked like it was still happening... ha ha, the big elaborate ruse... I walk out of my own bathroom because this is where I live, I sit on the couch, I go and I wait, and he goes right back in the bathroom,” said EC3. “I go back in right after that… phone’s gone. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this.’” [5:27-6:02]

Following the incident, EC3 told his guests to leave because he did not want to cause a scene in front of everyone:

“Here’s the problem. Unnamed talents, that I will not name, in this moment in time were probably doing other things in that bathroom, so instead of a blatant confrontation, I just said, ‘Everybody get out, I’m going to bed, go, get out.’” [6:03-6:19]

EC3 felt “violated” by his co-worker’s actions. Unsure what he should do, the former IMPACT star decided to let a small number of people know about the incident:

“Select people that were there, I informed of what happened. As I was informing them, that was where I would therefore be confronting on my next step, because I wanted them to know first before. What do you do with something like this?” EC3 continued, “I’m an adult male who’s been violated in his own home, in a sense, and who knows what else is going on.” [6:31-6:58]

One unnamed person accused EC3 of recording himself, a claim he found to be “ridiculous.”

The 39-year-old added that the phone drama took place before his match against Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in August 2018:

“These guys need to know,” stated EC3. “Well, one of them is still his buddy, tells him this, and now it’s like a dramatic thing where someone's like blaming me for recording myself, and I’m like, ‘You know what, whatever, this is ridiculous,’ but guess what? I’m a professional, so I go to be a professional and we have a mini-feud and it goes into Brooklyn TakeOver where, as a professional, you give your body to your opponent.” [6:58-7:28]

To make matters worse, EC3 said he suffered a severe concussion in the early stages of his match against Velveteen Dream:

“You protect your opponent, even if you don’t like them, even if you despise them, even if you record them peeing. So, what happened in that match? Concussed three minutes into it, don’t remember a thing about it. There it is. There’s your story. You got your money’s worth today!” [7:29-7:49]

EC3 suffered multiple concussions when he attempted to return to the ring after his loss against Velveteen Dream. The former RAW star added that the TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 injury was so bad that it changed his life.

