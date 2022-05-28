"People don't care about them" – Dutch Mantell compares AEW and WWE's Friday Night shows (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the problems with WWE SmackDown and how AEW Rampage put on a better show this week.

This week, SmackDown rolled into Little Rock, Arkansas. The show had some thrilling matches on the card. However, the episode failed to impress fans and wrestling pundits due to the absence of top stars, namely Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Charlotte Flair.

Mantell was on the latest episode of Smack Talk to review this week's SmackDown. He made it clear that AEW put on a better show than WWE this Friday. The veteran pointed out that it was difficult for fans to get invested in the product when the regular talent was losing matches too often:

"Let's say I'm a brand new wrestling fan, and I watched Rampage and SmackDown. I would say Rampage has got them beat. And they probably got them beat anyway. At least they got people in there that you don't know. And now all of a sudden, you not knowing people is an asset." Mantell said. "This is what I said back when WWE didn't want to use enhancement talent. There was nothing wrong with that. Now, instead of having enhancement talent, you're beating your regular talent every week. So when they go to a live event, people don't care about them. They're actually what people call jobbers." (from 43:20 to 43:58)

You can watch the full video here:

You can view the full SmackDown results from this week here.

The Usos took a beating in the absence of Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wasn't on the latest episode of the blue brand. The Usos opened the show and thanked Reigns for the Tag Team Championship Unification opportunity. They also spoke about completing 12 years in WWE.

The champs were interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle, who came out to fight. Both men wanted to settle the score with The Usos for injuring their respective partners. All four men got into an all-out brawl, with Nakamura and Riddle standing tall after the exchange.

It'll be interesting to see Roman Reigns' reaction to this week's encounter when The Tribal Chief returns to the blue brand next week. The Bloodline will certainly have to deal with several adversaries as the company heads into the summer.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh