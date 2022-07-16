"The matches, that's just secondary" - Dutch Mantell criticizes WWE for their lack of variety, points out major difference with AEW (Exclusive) 

Dutch Mantell has criticized WWE for their product and also pointed out a major difference between them and AEW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell used Hulk Hogan as an example and noted how he wasn't used on television on a weekly basis.

"Hulk Hogan, when he was in his prime, how many times did you see Hulk Hogan on TV? Very seldom. So when he went to Madison Square Garden, they were going to see him and he had a good story and good angle and that's when they paid to see him. But you put Hulk Hogan on TV every week, it's like, you'll get tired of it."

He further pointed out that WWE lacks variety and is mostly focused on its production, rather than the in-ring stuff.

"It's like eating the same food every day, eventually, you'll say, 'I don't care how good it is.' You don't want it because you want something else and that's what WWE do not do, they do not have variety, they don't. And I look at AEW and I look at WWE, WWE is just a showcase. It's music and entrances and the matches, that's just secondary really," said Mantell [30:22 – 31:30]

Dutch Mantell also discussed the lack of superstars within the WWE roster at the moment

During the same episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed the lack of superstars within the WWE roster at the moment and how it is a problem for their top star, Roman Reigns.

According to him, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion doesn't have enough credible challengers on the blue brand.

Hence, that might be the reason why Reigns has opted not to appear on WWE programming on a weekly basis after missing this week's episode of SmackDown as well. Mantell added:

"You can have Roman but who is he going to run up against? I think they may have made Roman a little too strong, for their own good." [35:25-36:22]

