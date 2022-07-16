"A little too strong" - Former WWE personality explains how the lack of superstars is a big issue for Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes WWE's lack of superstars is a problem for Roman Reigns. According to him, The Tribal Chief has been booked a 'little too strong' for his good.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has beaten every challenger who has stepped up to him over the past two years, including arch-rival Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell pointed out that Reigns doesn't have any credible challengers from SmackDown to go up against at the moment.

"You can have Roman but who is he going to run up against? I think they may have made Roman a little too strong, for their own good." said Mantell [35:25-36:22]

Paul Heyman recently praised Roman Reigns and pointed out his importance to WWE

The duo of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman is regarded as one of the strongest WWE pairings of all time. The Special Counsel is also the mouthpiece for The Bloodline and generally accompanies The Usos during their big matches as well.

Since aligning with Heyman, The Trible Chief has captured the Universal Championship and has held the title for nearly 700 days now.

Speaking in a recent interview with PopCulture, Heyman explained why he believes Reigns is the greatest asset to WWE at the moment. He also backed up his argument with some solid points, as he said:

"Last year was the first year in the history of WWE that the company grossed over a billion dollars. Who was the top attraction on every pay-per-view last year? Roman Reigns. Who was the star of network television's SmackDown? Roman Reigns. Who was the top star, undisputed the entire 365-day span that encompassed the year in which WWE grossed a billion dollars for the first time? Roman Reigns. So what's WWE's biggest asset? Who's WWE's biggest personality? What's the secret behind WWE's success? I would suggest to you that answer. Your tribal chief."

Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. The two arch-rivals will cross paths at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event in a Last Man Standing Match.

The Beast Incarnate made his return to programming after Reigns' successful title defense against Riddle on SmackDown, a few weeks ago.

