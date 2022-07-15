Paul Heyman dubs 9-time champion "the secret behind WWE's success"

WWE's Paul Heyman has plenty of experience in the business and is known to have a keen eye for talent. Having worked with WWE for a long period of time, Heyman came to the conclusion that Roman Reigns is the company's biggest asset at the moment.

Heyman and Reigns have worked alongside each other both on and off the screen. The two being put together has done wonders for the careers of both individuals, and has consequently produced one of the most historic title reigns of all time.

Speaking to PopCulture, Paul Heyman opened up on what Roman Reigns means to WWE, backing his argument with some solid financial evidence:

"Last year was the first year in the history of WWE that the company grossed over a billion dollars. Who was the top attraction on every pay-per-view last year? Roman Reigns. Who was the star of network television's SmackDown? Roman Reigns. Who was the top star, undisputed the entire 365-day span that encompassed the year in which WWE grossed a billion dollars for the first time? Roman Reigns. So what's WWE's biggest asset? Who's WWE's biggest personality? What's the secret behind WWE's success? I would suggest to you that answer. Your tribal chief, Roman Reigns." [H/T: PopCulture]

Paul Heyman will be in Roman Reigns' corner at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is set to compete against Paul Heyman's former client Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. The two are far from strangers, as this will be the 9th time the've stepped into the ring together (not counting rumbles). They even competed earlier this year at WrestleMania, which concluded with Roman taking the WWE Championship off Lesnar.

They will now compete in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam, which is also being promoted as the last time they will ever face each other.

The match between the two could very possibly become an affair involving another superstar, Theory, who has explicitly stated his intention to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the winner of the match.

With a plethora of variables at play heading into the match, it will be interesting to see how this one pans out.

