"He is the heir apparent" – Dutch Mantell on current WWE star's historic win (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Theory winning the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The rising star made history at WWE's latest premium live event, winning the high-stakes ladder match to become the youngest ever Money in the Bank winner. Theory was inserted into the match by Adam Pearce at the last moment after losing the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier on in the show.

Speaking about Theory's career-defining victory on Smack Talk, Mantell said the former is a great heel and, down the line, will prove right WWE's decision to bank on him:

"I think Theory, a year from now, you'd say this was the right move because he's the heir apparent. He's got the talent. He can get heat because you want to slap the crap out of [him] anyway. I mean just the fans because of the way he acts. He has that Kurt Angle-type heat about him and he may be able to get it. So I'm not gonna write him up."

Mantell explained why Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn weren't the correct choices to win the ladder match:

"They don't need [Seth] Rollins because he's already made. I mean, this would just be something that they can use on somebody else. I'm glad they use it on Theory. I think Sami Zayn would have been a waste because of the way they've used him. They've used Theory pretty well, so it kind of makes sense if you can make sense about wrestling. But I think that was not a bad choice." (from 41:40 to 42:35)

Theory was present on WWE SmackDown this week

This week's edition of SmackDown started with Roman Reigns returning to WWE programming. The Tribal Chief's most recent TV appearance came on June 17, when he defeated Riddle to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, Roman & The Bloodline were interrupted by Theory, who crashed the party with his Money in the Bank briefcase. The former US Champion ran a lap around the ring, an attempt to get inside The Head of the Table's mind.

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022. The two are expected to take each other to their limits, which could provide Theory with the biggest opportunity of his life.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far