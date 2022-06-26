"I would just go catering" - Dutch Mantell discloses hilarious story from his TNA days (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has disclosed a hilarious story about himself regarding his TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) days. Mantel was working with TNA in 2003 as a full-time member of the booking/creative team.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell revealed that he was doing a podcast where he would review old TNA pay-per-views.

However, Mantell hilariously claimed that he himself wasn't able to recall the old TNA pay-per-views, considering that he worked for the company back in the day. Mantell said:

"Hey I was doing a podcast, I've quit it now. But the podcast and the guy wanted me to do it, I said, 'I'll try'. But he wanted me to review old TNA pay-per-views. I was there, I don't even remember those pay-per-views." [59:42-59:56]

Mantell noted that he generally disappeared and went to catering during those times, as he hilariously added:

"Well I would go disappear, I would just go catering, you just go hide out in there, under the table. And they say, Dutch in here, 'no, he left'." [1:00:09-1:00:19]

Dutch Mantell recently discussed Ronda Rousey's WWE character

During the same conversation on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed Ronda Rousey's current character in the company.

According to the veteran, Rousey has the 'personality of a mop'. He further noted that the SmackDown Women's Champion should portray The Baddest Woman On The Planet gimmick on television. Mantell added:

"You know Ronda, she didn't come up with that. She has a personality like a wet mop. I'm confused, when she comes to the ring she is smiling and then she gets in the ring and tries to be serious, I don't know why they just don't let her? She is the baddest woman on the planet. Why don't you do that character all the way to the ring?"

WWE @WWE



is not holding back #SmackDown "The closest you'll ever get to being a main attraction in this company, is dressing up like me." @RondaRousey is not holding back "The closest you'll ever get to being a main attraction in this company, is dressing up like me."@RondaRousey is not holding back 😬 #SmackDown https://t.co/OtPl45Y93N

Rousey is currently feuding against Natalya and was involved in a heated segment on this week's SmackDown. The two women will officially cross paths at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far