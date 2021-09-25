"When are you gonna do it?" - WWE veteran on Dominik turning heel on Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed the pairing of Dominik Mysterio with his dad Rey Mysterio and how WWE should book the father-son duo going forward.

in the past, Rey and Dominik have been quite successful on the blue brand. They became the first-ever father-son duo to win the tag team championships in WWE history. But after they lost the gold, the Mysterios' fortune has flipped. Dominik, despite some impressive performances, has come out on the losing end against Sami Zayn in multiple outings. This string of three consecutive defeats has frustrated the Mysterio family in recent weeks.

With this trend in mind, on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about how WWE is holding up a heel turn for Dominik Mysterio. Mantell mentioned that the company has been teasing Dominik's turn to the dark side for a few months now without any payoff. The former WWE manager urged the company to turn Dominik heel soon because the storyline has already been stretched out.

“You know a segment that kinda pis**d me off?" said Mantell. "I mean it didn’t p**s me off, but I’m saying Dominik and Rey. Pull the trigger, man. Do something. It's been two months, maybe three months and everybody can see it coming. When are you gonna do it?”

You can watch the full video here:

The cracks have started to show between Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were in a backstage segment this week on SmackDown reviewing Dominik's performances against Sami Zayn. But in this moment of potential collaboration, the father-son duo had some differences about why Dominik lost these matches.

The younger Mysterio mentioned that Rey's presence at ringside was more of a distraction than support. He added that he would have beaten Sami without Rey, a comment that prompted his father to storm away.

Zayn then dropped by to plant some thoughts into Dominik's mind, as he mentioned that the young star was improving every week. To drive the point home, Zayn stated that he believed Rey's son would be better off if he trusted his instincts rather than his dad.

What do you think about Mantell's comments? Should Dominik turn heel soon? Sound off below?

Also Read

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Look who we at Sportskeeda got to officially preview Extreme Rules on our YouTube channel!

Edited by Colin Tessier