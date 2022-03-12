"How many times have we seen it?" - Wrestling veteran criticizes long Drew McIntyre storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin storyline on SmackDown.

The seeds of a bitter rivalry were sown at WWE's Day 1 premium live event when Corbin and Madcap attacked McIntyre backstage after his match. The vicious assault kept the Scottish Warrior out of action for almost a month until Royal Rumble. Since his return, McIntyre has been trying to exact revenge on the heel duo.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that WWE should add more edge to the Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin angle to get more fans interested in their WrestleMania encounter.

The wrestling veteran asserted that the two men had been at odds for so long that it seemed like they had been fighting since the beginning of the pandemic.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say:

"They still got three weeks before WrestleMania to add a little bit of edge on it. But I think it's set pretty well right now, maybe just add a little more edge like I call it. I think they'll have the people want to see it. Me personally, how many times have we seen it? Forty? McIntyre and Corbin or a combination of. I think it's been going on since the pandemic started. That's what I think. It seems like forever." (from 27:00 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Drew McIntyre stopped a four-man ambush on SmackDown this week

The Scottish Warrior was scheduled to be in a six-man tag team match with the Viking Raiders against the team of Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Madcap Moss. However, things took a turn for the worse when Erik and Ivar were attacked backstage.

Drew McIntyre then found himself amid a 4-on-1 ambush by Corbin, Moss, Mahal and Shanky. Unfazed by the numbers game, the former two-time WWE Champion fought his way back and drove the opposition away. He then turned his attention to Corbin, warning him of his impending beatdown at WrestleMania.

Do you agree with Mantell's assessment? How can WWE make the storyline more interesting? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Angana Roy