"He has my attention" – Dutch Mantell is interested to see what's next for popular WWE star (Exclusive)

While Logan Paul may be getting a polarizing reaction from the WWE Universe, he has managed to grab the attention of former on-screen manager and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

The YouTube sensation turned superstar made an appearance on SmackDown this week, laying out a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. He was interrupted by Paul Heyman and the rest of the Bloodline. The Wiseman asked Logan to drop the idea of going against Reigns. However, things quickly escalated as the celebrity star punched Sami Zayn and made it out of the ring before the Bloodline could get to him.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that it was one of the better episodes of SmackDown. He lauded Logan Paul for his great work on the mic and mentioned that everyone on the blue brand pulled their weight this week.

"I enjoyed the show tonight. I think that Logan Paul, he set it off. He has my attention. And I think they followed that and they did a great job. And I thought it would drag when it got to the last match, but it didn't. It was a good show tonight. Really good effort from everybody." [0:49 - 1:08]

Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns to appear on his WWE press conference

On SmackDown this week, Logan Paul threw down a unique challenge to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He urged the Tribal Chief to meet him face-to-face at a special press conference he is hosting in Las Vegas.

Rumors of a match between the two have gathered steam since Reigns appeared on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, and Logan later mentioned that one lucky punch could help him take down The Tribal Chief.

With Reigns scheduled to appear on SmackDown next week, it will be interesting to see where this story goes.

