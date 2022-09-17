Create

WWE SmackDown Results: Top title defended; Ronda Rousey challenged to Extreme Rules match - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (September 16, 2022)

Tonight
Tonight's episode of SmackDown was full of surprises!
Modified Sep 17, 2022 08:15 AM IST

Logan Paul kicked off this week's SmackDown and said he was looking for a face-to-face meeting with Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline came out with Paul Heyman. The latter tried to discourage Logan, but the social media star was eager to arrange a press conference.

Welcome back, @HeymanHustle! #SmackDown https://t.co/uF0qqiY8P4

The two trash-talked before Paul Heyman said it was time he 'handled' Logan and called for Solo Sikoa. The YouTube sensation said he could knock Heyman out before Sikoa got to him.

"Maybe you're just not the right man for this job." - @SamiZayn to @HeymanHustle 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/htD9gjqtA4

Sami Zayn got in the way and said that Roman Reigns should have let him handle Logan Paul and tried to mediate but immediately got punched in the face by the latter. The Bloodline tried to attack Paul, but he fled the ring as we headed for a break.

Things go as planned @SamiZayn?#SmackDown https://t.co/P2YegWKm6m

WWE SmackDown Results (September 16th, 2022): Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

Things are getting HEATED between @SamiZayn and Jey @WWEUsos 😬#SmackDown https://t.co/tiSfcphan5

Zayn had the early advantage, but Ricochet returned with a big dropkick before his top rope crossbody was countered. A distraction from The Usos allowed Sami to hit the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Logan Paul distracted the referee and delayed the count.

The #Bloodline isn't clicking tonight.#SmackDown https://t.co/mQgYiWBFgR

Ricochet recovered and hit Recoil before punching Jey Uso off the apron. The latter tried to run a distraction again but got kicked off the apron.

Jey finally caused a distraction, but it seemed to help Ricochet before Sami went out to confront the tag champ.

Again, tension in the #Bloodline! 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/3OKiqsEx1C

The Usos and Sami were arguing at ringside when Ricochet hit a big dive on them. He took Sami inside the ring before hitting his finisher for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Sami Zayn

The One & Only @KingRicochet picks up the W over Sami Zayn!#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/l1s8WyoC56

After the match, The Usos and Solo Sikoa were about to attack Logan and Ricochet, but Madcap Moss came out with a steel chair, and the two teams stared each other down as SmackDown moved on.

👀#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/h5Dsz9sdWO

Grade: B

Max and Maxxine Dupri were out next and were showing off their 'back to school' collection when Braun Strowman attacked Mansoor and Mace, wiping them out on the entrance ramp.

The Monster Among Men tossed Mansoor into the ring and hit a massive powerbomb.

.@MaxDupri welcomes the @WWEUniverse back to Anaheim 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/fl14JXXzBQ

Alpha Academy sneaked up behind Strowman. The latter had Gable under control, but Otis came in and lifted Strowman, hitting a slam.

Braun recovered immediately and challenged Otis to a match, but the latter retreated, thanks to Chad's advice.

The Monster Among Men! @Adamscherr99 | #SmackDown https://t.co/FsLY6QD41q

Damage CTRL was out next and declared that SmackDown was their show now. Bayley talked about them being the best before Raquel Rodriguez came out and challenged her to a match.

"#SmackDown is our show now." #IYOSKY https://t.co/5T3BtNMGJA

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown

.@RaquelWWE is just tossing @itsBayleyWWE and #DamageCTRL around with ease! #SmackDown https://t.co/fvxL8KJiJe

Raquel was in control before Kai and SKY tried to interfere but were launched into one another by the former champ. Bayley took a big boot and a splash, but her team ran a distraction, saving her from the pin.

Veteran move from @itsBayleyWWE.#SmackDown https://t.co/Tm7xYABiaf

Kai was in the ring, and Raquel slammed her on top of Bayley before hitting an elbow drop in the corner for a near fall. SKY and Kai still managed to run a distraction, letting Bayley hit the Rose Plant for the win.

Result: Bayley def. Raquel Rodriguez

#Shotzi has had enough of #DamageCTRL's actions and decided do something about it! #SmackDown https://t.co/vidvLPUhoQ

Bayley and Damage CTRL kept attacking Raquel in the ring, but Shotzi came out and drove the heels out of the ring.

Grade: B

Ronda Rousey was in an interview, but Liv Morgan came in and bragged about defeating her twice. The latter said that she would beat Ronda once more in an Extreme Rules match to earn her respect. Ronda told Liv that it was her funeral and left.

#SmackDown Women's Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce has laid down the challenge to @RondaRousey for an Extreme Rules Match at #ExtremeRules! https://t.co/zAEmskdml8

Drew McIntyre was out next and got on the announce desk before calling Karrion Kross out. He threatened to knock the latter's lights out with a Claymore as SmackDown continued.

"The only countdown you need to worry about is 3... 2... 1... Lights out!" @DMcIntyreWWE | #SmackDown https://t.co/0SsLLNH9hk

Backstage, Solo Sikoa was getting ready for his title match and wanted Sami to be ringside with him rather than The Usos. Jey was furious, but Solo ignored him and walked out to the ring.

.@WWESoloSikoa tells Jey @WWEUsos that he is "off his game" and instead asks @SamiZayn to accompany him to the ring 😳#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/OFwK9d3uGy

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Madcap Moss - NXT North American Championship match on SmackDown

Fun fact: The last time we saw a #NXT title get defended on #SmackDown was when @AdamColePro defended the NXT title against @bryandanielson in 2019!#WWE #WWENXT https://t.co/zLQUr6N9kE

Solo took Madcap down early on and kicked him in the spine before Moss managed to toss him out of the ring. Sami interfered, letting Solo hit a clothesline and send Moss into the barricades.

☝️@SamiZayn! The Ultimate Hype Man!#SmackDown https://t.co/MuJHEnXhbN

Moss was in control back in the ring and sent Solo into the corner before hitting a few spears in the corner. Solo got some big headbutts but missed the Samoan Drop before getting a pop-up variant for a near fall.

The Honorary Uce @SamiZayn helping @WWESoloSikoa keep the gold for #TheBloodline ☝️#SmackDown https://t.co/5MUZidLXiD

Moss reversed one more finisher and hit the Fallaway slam before Sami dragged Solo out of the ring to save him. The distraction allowed Solo to get a superkick in the ring before hitting an Uranage for the pin.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss on SmackDown to retain the NXT North American championship

The Street Champion @WWESoloSikoa retains the #NXT North American Championship, thanks to some assistance from @SamiZayn! #SmackDown #WWE #WWENXT https://t.co/mjWR62Kmsb

Grade: B+

Fatal Four-Way match to determine the #1 contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

.@AustinCreedWins IS A MAN ON A MISSION! #SmackDown https://t.co/MSAxwIX9K6

The match was utter chaos early on, and we saw a huge sequence of dives to the outside before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Top Dolla tagged in and, with the help of Adonis, got a near fall on Ridge.

😱😱😱How did @AJFrancis410 do that?! #SmackDown https://t.co/7oQu1vEXoH

Kofi tagged in and took a double dropkick combo from Imperium before making the tag to Woods. The latter hit some big moves on Kaiser before Vinci came in and took a leg sweep for a near fall.

🔥 @AustinCreedWins is fired up!#SmackDown https://t.co/f5wD6VAcWO

Butch tagged in and took out Imperium and the New Day outside before facing Hit Row in the ring. Butch took a big boot from Top Dolla before Dolla lifted Butch, Kofi, and Woods simultaneously and dropped them.

Who hotta than @AJFrancis410? NOT NADA! 🤯#SmackDown https://t.co/7xuvvx9QO1

The New Day took out Hit Row, but Butch broke the pin. Vinci came in and traded rollups with Kofi before getting the Imperial Bomb with the help of Kaiser. Ridge Holland took Imperium out before getting the pin on Kofi for his team on .

Result: Brawling Brutes won the match and will face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles

The #BrawlingBrutes have done it!They will take on The @WWEUsos next week on #SmackDown for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship! https://t.co/HcqlChd7iK

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We sw an title from NXT being defended on tonight's SmackDown while Bayley got a big win. Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey teased an Extreme Rules match while Braun Strowman was attacked by Alpha Academy.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

