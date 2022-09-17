WWE SmackDown Results: Top title defended; Ronda Rousey challenged to Extreme Rules match - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (September 16, 2022)

Logan Paul kicked off this week's SmackDown and said he was looking for a face-to-face meeting with Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline came out with Paul Heyman. The latter tried to discourage Logan, but the social media star was eager to arrange a press conference.

The two trash-talked before Paul Heyman said it was time he 'handled' Logan and called for Solo Sikoa. The YouTube sensation said he could knock Heyman out before Sikoa got to him.

Sami Zayn got in the way and said that Roman Reigns should have let him handle Logan Paul and tried to mediate but immediately got punched in the face by the latter. The Bloodline tried to attack Paul, but he fled the ring as we headed for a break.

WWE SmackDown Results (September 16th, 2022): Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn had the early advantage, but Ricochet returned with a big dropkick before his top rope crossbody was countered. A distraction from The Usos allowed Sami to hit the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Logan Paul distracted the referee and delayed the count.

Ricochet recovered and hit Recoil before punching Jey Uso off the apron. The latter tried to run a distraction again but got kicked off the apron.

Jey finally caused a distraction, but it seemed to help Ricochet before Sami went out to confront the tag champ.

The Usos and Sami were arguing at ringside when Ricochet hit a big dive on them. He took Sami inside the ring before hitting his finisher for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Sami Zayn

After the match, The Usos and Solo Sikoa were about to attack Logan and Ricochet, but Madcap Moss came out with a steel chair, and the two teams stared each other down as SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B

Max and Maxxine Dupri were out next and were showing off their 'back to school' collection when Braun Strowman attacked Mansoor and Mace, wiping them out on the entrance ramp.

The Monster Among Men tossed Mansoor into the ring and hit a massive powerbomb.

Alpha Academy sneaked up behind Strowman. The latter had Gable under control, but Otis came in and lifted Strowman, hitting a slam.

Braun recovered immediately and challenged Otis to a match, but the latter retreated, thanks to Chad's advice.

Damage CTRL was out next and declared that SmackDown was their show now. Bayley talked about them being the best before Raquel Rodriguez came out and challenged her to a match.

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown

Raquel was in control before Kai and SKY tried to interfere but were launched into one another by the former champ. Bayley took a big boot and a splash, but her team ran a distraction, saving her from the pin.

Kai was in the ring, and Raquel slammed her on top of Bayley before hitting an elbow drop in the corner for a near fall. SKY and Kai still managed to run a distraction, letting Bayley hit the Rose Plant for the win.

Result: Bayley def. Raquel Rodriguez

Bayley and Damage CTRL kept attacking Raquel in the ring, but Shotzi came out and drove the heels out of the ring.

Grade: B

Ronda Rousey was in an interview, but Liv Morgan came in and bragged about defeating her twice. The latter said that she would beat Ronda once more in an Extreme Rules match to earn her respect. Ronda told Liv that it was her funeral and left.

Drew McIntyre was out next and got on the announce desk before calling Karrion Kross out. He threatened to knock the latter's lights out with a Claymore as SmackDown continued.

Backstage, Solo Sikoa was getting ready for his title match and wanted Sami to be ringside with him rather than The Usos. Jey was furious, but Solo ignored him and walked out to the ring.

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Madcap Moss - NXT North American Championship match on SmackDown

Solo took Madcap down early on and kicked him in the spine before Moss managed to toss him out of the ring. Sami interfered, letting Solo hit a clothesline and send Moss into the barricades.

Moss was in control back in the ring and sent Solo into the corner before hitting a few spears in the corner. Solo got some big headbutts but missed the Samoan Drop before getting a pop-up variant for a near fall.

Moss reversed one more finisher and hit the Fallaway slam before Sami dragged Solo out of the ring to save him. The distraction allowed Solo to get a superkick in the ring before hitting an Uranage for the pin.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss on SmackDown to retain the NXT North American championship

Grade: B+

Fatal Four-Way match to determine the #1 contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

The match was utter chaos early on, and we saw a huge sequence of dives to the outside before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Top Dolla tagged in and, with the help of Adonis, got a near fall on Ridge.

Kofi tagged in and took a double dropkick combo from Imperium before making the tag to Woods. The latter hit some big moves on Kaiser before Vinci came in and took a leg sweep for a near fall.

Butch tagged in and took out Imperium and the New Day outside before facing Hit Row in the ring. Butch took a big boot from Top Dolla before Dolla lifted Butch, Kofi, and Woods simultaneously and dropped them.

The New Day took out Hit Row, but Butch broke the pin. Vinci came in and traded rollups with Kofi before getting the Imperial Bomb with the help of Kaiser. Ridge Holland took Imperium out before getting the pin on Kofi for his team on .

Result: Brawling Brutes won the match and will face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We sw an title from NXT being defended on tonight's SmackDown while Bayley got a big win. Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey teased an Extreme Rules match while Braun Strowman was attacked by Alpha Academy.

