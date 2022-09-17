Ricochet defeats 4-time champion with Logan Paul by his side on WWE SmackDown 

WWE Superstar Ricochet collided with former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on the latest episode of SmackDown with Logan Paul in the former's corner.

The social media megastar opened the show and announced that he'd be holding a press conference tomorrow in Las Vegas. He teased that he could challenge Roman Reigns to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event.

The Bloodline, including Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn, were also involved in the segment, as The Tribal Chief sent his special counsel to handle the situation. Logan Paul knocked out Sami Zayn and managed to escape before The Bloodline could get their hands on him.

Ricochet then showed up for his scheduled match against Sami Zayn. During the bout, Zayn went for the Blue Thunderbomb, but Logan Paul distracted the official, which allowed him to kick out at two.

After Sami nailed Ricochet with another move, he went for the cover again, but Jey Uso accidentally prevented the referee from counting the pin. This infuriated Sami Zayn, and he exited the ring to confront the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. Ricochet dived on them on the outside and finally hit a beautiful shooting star press to win the match via pinfall.

After the match, The Bloodline tried to confront Logan Paul and Ricochet, but Madcap Moss made his return to make the save with a steel chair in hand.

