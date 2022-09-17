Solo Sikoa defeats former champion to retain NXT North American Title on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa defended his NXT North American Championship against Madcap Moss on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline's newest member captured the title on NXT 2.0 this past Tuesday night by defeating Carmelo Hayes in the main event. Sikoa made his first main roster appearance at Clash at the Castle during Roman Reigns' match against Drew McIntyre, helping the Tribal Chief defeat The Scottish Warrior to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On this week's SmackDown, Madcap Moss made his return during the opening segment to save Logan Paul and Ricochet from The Bloodline's attack.

A title match took place later in the night. Durring the bout, Solo hit the former 24/7 Champion with a devastating Samoan drop. He went for the crossbody, but Madcap caught his opponent and dropped him with an overhead slam.

As the latter was about to perform another splash on the corner, Sami Zayn pulled Sikoa out of the ring.

Madcap chased Zayn at ringside until he ran into a superkick in the ring. In the end, Solo Sikoa hit Madcap Moss with his uranage finishing move to win the match and retain the NXT North American Championship.

