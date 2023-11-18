Dutch Mantell expects former WWE Champion to make a return at Survivor Series; predicts he will get a massive pop from the crowd (Exclusive)

WWE will air Survivor Series WarGames from the Allstate Arena in Chicago on November 25, 2023. One of the company’s traditional Big 4 premium live events, the excitement for the show has been building up. The event will consist of two WarGames matches. With a surprise member expected to join the babyface team in the Men’s WarGames Match, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell wants Randy Orton to make a return at the event.

Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day as the fifth member for the match after he attacked Jey Uso on the last episode of Monday Night RAW. With the heel team bolstered by the addition of The Scottish Warrior, fans have been curious about who will join the babyfaces to even the odds.

Mantell joined Sid Pullar III for the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SmackTalk. On the podcast, he was asked who he would like to see join Cody Rhodes' team at Survivor Series 2023. The 73-year-old wants The Viper to be the surprise fifth member.

“I kinda like the Randy Orton choice because he won’t be bogged down with having a great match by himself, he will have help and I think he will get a great reaction. I’m gonna go with Randy Orton because he is fresh, he is new and I think the crowd will pop big for him, that’s what I’m saying,” Dutch Mantell said. [21:30 - 21:57]

Randy Orton has been out of action for over a year and a half due to a back injury and is expected to return to WWE TV soon. Keeping this in mind, it surely is a reasonable pick by Mantell, and there is no doubt fans will be excited to see the 14-time World Champion back on their screens.

