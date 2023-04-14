Dutch Mantell explains how legendary WWE tag team was formed (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently explained how the Rock 'n' Roll Express was formed.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express is one of the most influential and successful tag teams in wrestling history. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson have inspired generations of wrestlers with their high-octane style and rock star charisma. They have won numerous championships in the process. The duo has wrestled in various promotions, including Memphis, Mid-South, Jim Crockett Promotions, and AEW.

Speaking on the latest episode of SmackTalk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell revealed that he and Jerry Lawler came up with the name Rock 'n' Roll Express.

"The Rock and Roll Express was put together in Memphis. I was riding down a road with Lawler one day and he said, Hey, I'm bringing Ricky and Robert in. And he says, what do you think we should [do]? I said, why don't you put those leggings on him and the, the handkerchiefs or whatever they do, and call 'em the rock and roll something? He said that's not a bad idea." [6:13 - 6:55]

He continued:

"We stopped at the next exit and Lawler went in there and bought him like three or four rock and roll magazines. He brought 'em out and he was looking through 'em and he said, I, I got the idea. What do you think about this? The Rock and Roll Express, because it was a takeoff on the Midnight Express. So I said, sounds good to me. And I thought it would get over. We put 'em together and what they created was magic." [6:56 - 7:37]

Dutch Mantell suggested WWE do a similar thing with Madcap Moss

Although Madcap Moss has been put in key storylines over the past year, he has really failed to get over with the fans. Hence, WWE has been reluctant to give him a major push.

During the same episode, Dutch Mantell suggested that WWE revamp Madcap Moss with a new gimmick to help get him over.

"So if they give it a little thought and sometimes things are so old, they're new again. So if I was gonna do something with these, these people kind of put it on TV that they're coming and see what it does. But say if you did it with Madcap Morgan, it's not Madcap Morgan is who gives a s**t. But what if you had, he's got a hell of a gimmick or something and then, but you don't know who it is. He's coming. Well, to me as a fan, I wanna see who it is," Dutch Mantell said. [8:46 - 9:25]

Given how Madcap Moss' WWE career has turned out, it wouldn't be a bad idea for him to change gimmicks and try something new.

