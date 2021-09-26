Wrestling legend explains why WWE doesn't have many stipulation matches for Extreme Rules (Exclusive)

Extreme Rules is scheduled to emanate from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, 26th September. As of this writing, six matches have been officially announced for the event, of which five are title matches and only one bout has a special stipulation announced.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the lack of stipulation-based matches at the upcoming pay-per-view.

"Well, it's WWE. Really, Extreme Rules? We have already seen it because we saw Rampage tonight. I mean they couldn’t do anything else. For Extreme Rules, this is Friday, and they don’t announce the rules. I guess, just make them up. You make it up as you go along. Well, it’s like Vince is sitting in the back and he’s like, ‘Well, what do you think they want in this next match? Let’s surprise them (fans)’ (laughs)," Mantell said.

How is WWE Extreme Rules 2021 lined up?

The only stipulation-based match announced as of now is the Extreme Rules match between Roman Reigns and "The Demon" Finn Balor. Other matches include the triple threat match between Damian Priest, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship.

Charlotte Flair will be defending her RAW Women's title against Alexa Bliss. The Street Profits will challenge The Usos for the Blue brand's Tag Team Championships and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair. The only non-title match is between Liv Morgan and Carmella.

It is quite bizarre to see that a pay-per-view named Extreme Rules has only one match having the said stipulation, especially considering the unique gimmicks it had last year including a Swamp Fight, Eye for an Eye match, etc. It is quite possible that WWE might announce a few stipulations on social media before the event.

