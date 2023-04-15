Dutch Mantell feels 40-year-old star gives "Stone Cold vibes," claims WWE should push him to the top (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about LA Knight giving out some Stone Cold Steve Austin vibes.

Knight was in a match against Xavier Woods this week on SmackDown. During the match, the outspoken superstar got caught up in arguing with the official, and Woods rolled him up for the win.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell pointed out that the way Knight starts a promo is very reminiscent of the Texas Rattlesnake. The 73-year-old veteran felt that WWE was taking their time to build the star and he could make them a lot of money in the future.

"I think he's a very valuable performer to them and they wanna take their time with him. I'd rather they take their time instead of trying to rush him. I think that helps him in the long run and that helps WWE... He kind of puts off a little bit of Stone Cold vibes to me. He goes, 'Hey let me talk at you' and people like that. I think he can go out there, and as the old saying goes, he can talk them into the building. You give him something hot and I think he's gonna take off and run," said Mantell. [From 32:37 - 33:17]

Dutch Mantell feels WWE should start pushing LA Knight

Mantell mentioned that the WWE Universe is firmly behind LA Knight, and the company needs to start pushing him to the top.

He detailed that the star was already getting babyface reactions and felt the creative team should book him strongly.

"I don't think LA Knight has to worry about getting over because he's already over. Now they can just use him however they want. I don't think the crowd reaction is going to change. And when they do something with him, he's going to be massively over. He really is. If they're acting like this without him beating anybody, give him a push." [From 31:00 - 31:24]

The former WWE manager almost pleaded with the company to give Knight a strong push on the main roster.

Do you think LA Knight deserves a big push on the card? Sound off in the comments section below.

