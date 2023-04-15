WWE SmackDown Results: WrestleMania rematch announced; 5-time champ returns - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (April 14, 2023)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn kicked off SmackDown, and we got the recap of Riddle's return before discussing the upcoming Draft. The Bloodline interrupted, and Jey said that while Sami and KO were cracking under pressure, the former champs were stronger than ever.

Sami said that Jey was lying to himself before the Bloodline surrounded the ring. Riddle came out and joined Zayn and KO before the Bloodline made a hasty retreat.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 14, 2023): Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight

Woods sent Knight outside early on and hit a big dive before LA caught Xavier and sent him into the apron and ring post. After a break on SmackDown, Woods got some strikes and a kick before getting a near fall.

LA came back with a DDT before Woods blocked a suplex and dropped Knight on the ropes before getting the double stomp from the top. Woods hit a leg drop and got a near fall before LA tried to roll him up using the tights but got caught by the ref.

While Knight was arguing with the ref, Woods got a rollup of his own before picking up the win.

Result: Xavier Woods def. LA Knight

Grade: B-

Backstage, Woods was annoying Gunther and Imperium before the Intercontinental champion challenged him to a match to teach him some respect.

Woods said he was looking for a title shot anyway and accepted the match.

Sami Zayn was trying to get Riddle to play it safe, while KO wanted him to go rushing in after the Bloodline. Riddle said he had it all worked out before Judgment Day walked out to the ring.

The Judgment Day made fun of Bad Bunny and ran back footage of Priest putting him through the table before Legado Del Fantasma attacked them, and we headed for the next match.

Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar on SmackDown

Santos was in control early on but took some big kicks from Damian before the match went ringside. Priest got a double axehandle before Escobar got a big boot and a hurricanrana off the top.

Escobar got a near fall off a moonsault before Rhea and Dom ran a distraction, and Legado went after them. Priest went to help them before Escobar hit a big dive to take them all out.

Back in the ring, Rhea tried to drag Santos outside, but Vega came in and took her out. Priest caught Santos with a spinning kick and the South of Heaven for the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Santos Escobar

After the match, Priest sent Escobar outside and cleared the announce desk before Rey Mysterio attacked him and beat Damian and Dominik.

Rey was about to hit the 619 on Dom, but Priest and Rhea dragged him away before he could hit the move.

Grade: B

Backstage, Paul Heyman and the Usos were getting Solo worked up for his match tonight. Solo stopped Heyman and told him to tell Roman that he would take care of it.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were out to celebrate their tag title win. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green came out to mock them before we got into an inevitable brawl after Liv attacked Sonya. Deville and Green retreated before SmackDown moved on.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss on SmackDown

Nakamura was back on SmackDown and scored some big early offense before getting a flying knee off the ropes. Shiksuke went for Kinshasa and picked up the easy win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Madcap Moss

Moss tried to attack Nakamura after the match, but Shinsuke reversed it into an armbar.

Grade: C

We got a short promo from Karrion Kross and Scarlett where they hinted at going after Nakamura.

Backstage, the Viking Raiders attacked Braun Strowman and Ricochet and put the latte through a table with Ragnarok.

Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Paul Heyman was on the mic and announced that KO and Sami would defend their titles against the Usos in a WrestleMania rematch in two weeks. Solo got the first takedown and dominated early on before KO and Sami started a brawl with the Usos as both teams were ejected from ringside.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Solo got a big strike before Riddle came back with some strikes and an exploder suplex. Riddle got the Floating Bro for a near fall before the Usos returned to ringside.

Sami and KO returned before a brawl broke out once more before Riddle got a big dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Riddle got a big knee strike off a counter before hitting the Samoan Spike for the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Riddle

After the match, Solo hit rock bottom on Riddle on the announce table before flipping the table on top of him.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got the return of Nakamura on tonight's SmackDown while Solo Sikoa took on Riddle in the main event.

