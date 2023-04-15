Create

WWE SmackDown Results: WrestleMania rematch announced; 5-time champ returns - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (April 14, 2023)

By Jojo
Modified Apr 15, 2023 07:43 IST
We got an action-packed episode of SmackDown with a big return and a great main event!
We got an action-packed episode of SmackDown with a big return and a great main event!

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn kicked off SmackDown, and we got the recap of Riddle's return before discussing the upcoming Draft. The Bloodline interrupted, and Jey said that while Sami and KO were cracking under pressure, the former champs were stronger than ever.

"You guys are the ones who have to report back every single week empty handed to your daddy, @WWERomanReigns." 💀@SamiZayn @FightOwensFight #SmackDown https://t.co/cFQr25Eknm

Sami said that Jey was lying to himself before the Bloodline surrounded the ring. Riddle came out and joined Zayn and KO before the Bloodline made a hasty retreat.

Looks like @WWESoloSikoa wasn't expecting @SuperKingofBros! 💥After a HEATED war of words between The @WWEUsos and The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight, a HUGE BRAWL broke out! #SmackDown! https://t.co/ppp4xrNr7g

WWE SmackDown Results (April 14, 2023): Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight

Is this match AWESOME? 🤔🗣️ YEAH! @RealLAKnight wants nothing more than to defeat @AustinCreedWins here tonight on #SmackDown! https://t.co/aAejYHEqXH

Woods sent Knight outside early on and hit a big dive before LA caught Xavier and sent him into the apron and ring post. After a break on SmackDown, Woods got some strikes and a kick before getting a near fall.

LA came back with a DDT before Woods blocked a suplex and dropped Knight on the ropes before getting the double stomp from the top. Woods hit a leg drop and got a near fall before LA tried to roll him up using the tights but got caught by the ref.

While Knight was arguing with the ref, Woods got a rollup of his own before picking up the win.

Result: Xavier Woods def. LA Knight

Two can play that game @RealLAKnight 😏@AustinCreedWins #SmackDown https://t.co/yiZ33f2PuL

Grade: B-

Backstage, Woods was annoying Gunther and Imperium before the Intercontinental champion challenged him to a match to teach him some respect.

Woods said he was looking for a title shot anyway and accepted the match.

"I'm going to beat the respect into you!" 😤Are we going to see @AustinCreedWins vs. @Gunther_AUT for the #ICTitle ahead of the upcoming #WWEDraft? 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/chcENrvoVz

Sami Zayn was trying to get Riddle to play it safe, while KO wanted him to go rushing in after the Bloodline. Riddle said he had it all worked out before Judgment Day walked out to the ring.

The Judgment Day made fun of Bad Bunny and ran back footage of Priest putting him through the table before Legado Del Fantasma attacked them, and we headed for the next match.

These three just LOVE watching @ArcherOfInfamy put @sanbenito through a table.... #SmackDown https://t.co/g6DQ9gcDPI

Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar on SmackDown

You can see the resentment in their eyes! 👀This is such a personal match between @ArcherOfInfamy and @EscobarWWE and they're not holding back one bit! 🔥#SmackDown https://t.co/0qJyDmMBp6

Santos was in control early on but took some big kicks from Damian before the match went ringside. Priest got a double axehandle before Escobar got a big boot and a hurricanrana off the top.

Escobar got a near fall off a moonsault before Rhea and Dom ran a distraction, and Legado went after them. Priest went to help them before Escobar hit a big dive to take them all out.

Back in the ring, Rhea tried to drag Santos outside, but Vega came in and took her out. Priest caught Santos with a spinning kick and the South of Heaven for the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Santos Escobar

After the match, Priest sent Escobar outside and cleared the announce desk before Rey Mysterio attacked him and beat Damian and Dominik.

Rey was about to hit the 619 on Dom, but Priest and Rhea dragged him away before he could hit the move.

He was this close to hitting Dom Dom with the 619 🤏Things continue to get HEATED between #TheJudgmentDay and The LWO! #SmackDown https://t.co/1I1kMl80Qv

Grade: B

Backstage, Paul Heyman and the Usos were getting Solo worked up for his match tonight. Solo stopped Heyman and told him to tell Roman that he would take care of it.

"Tell the Tribal Chief... I got this."@WWESoloSikoa @HeymanHustle #SmackDown https://t.co/1i4CymbOMc

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were out to celebrate their tag title win. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green came out to mock them before we got into an inevitable brawl after Liv attacked Sonya. Deville and Green retreated before SmackDown moved on.

.@YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE just showed @ImChelseaGreen and @SonyaDevilleWWE exactly why THEY are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions! 🤜🤛 #SmackDown https://t.co/ErZ1YqLhTD

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss on SmackDown

Welcome back @ShinsukeN! 👏👏👏#SmackDown https://t.co/PgWcFEbCEB

Nakamura was back on SmackDown and scored some big early offense before getting a flying knee off the ropes. Shiksuke went for Kinshasa and picked up the easy win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Madcap Moss

Moss tried to attack Nakamura after the match, but Shinsuke reversed it into an armbar.

"@ShinsukeN, a force to be reckoned with!"@MadcapMoss must be VERY happy that @EmmaWWE was ringside tonight... 😅#SmackDown https://t.co/xAhsoPk6YX

Grade: C

We got a short promo from Karrion Kross and Scarlett where they hinted at going after Nakamura.

TICK TOCK ⏳@realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 #SmackDown https://t.co/SiRoNC2Fz5

Backstage, the Viking Raiders attacked Braun Strowman and Ricochet and put the latte through a table with Ragnarok.

An uncalled for and VICIOUS attack from #TheVikingRaiders on #BraunStrowman and @KingRicochet... 😮‍💨@Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE @WWEValhalla #SmackDown https://t.co/Ys0I1FVRN6

Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

🚨 TWO WEEKS FROM TONIGHT: A #WrestleMania rematch... @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The @WWEUsos on #SmackDown! https://t.co/i27jD5z8wc

Paul Heyman was on the mic and announced that KO and Sami would defend their titles against the Usos in a WrestleMania rematch in two weeks. Solo got the first takedown and dominated early on before KO and Sami started a brawl with the Usos as both teams were ejected from ringside.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Solo got a big strike before Riddle came back with some strikes and an exploder suplex. Riddle got the Floating Bro for a near fall before the Usos returned to ringside.

Sami and KO returned before a brawl broke out once more before Riddle got a big dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Riddle got a big knee strike off a counter before hitting the Samoan Spike for the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Riddle

.@SuperKingofBros has waited MONTHS to get his hands on @WWESoloSikoa and he's not wasting it, BRO! 😤🤙#SmackDown https://t.co/HkwfA21GrC

After the match, Solo hit rock bottom on Riddle on the announce table before flipping the table on top of him.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got the return of Nakamura on tonight's SmackDown while Solo Sikoa took on Riddle in the main event.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...