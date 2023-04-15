Create

Solo Sikoa defeats former champion after brawl breaks out at ringside on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 15, 2023 08:21 IST
Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa has been destructive since joining The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle on SmackDown after a brawl broke out between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, and The Usos.

Matt Riddle recently made his WWE return after spending four months on the shelf due to a vicious attack by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. As soon as the former United States Champion came back, he made sure to let The Bloodline know that he hadn't forgotten about what they did to him.

Riddle made his presence felt when he attacked Sikoa during the opening segment of SmackDown, which resulted in a match between the two men. Early in the match, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and The Usos were ejected from ringside.

This allowed Solo and Riddle to have a fair and incredible match in the ring without distractions. However, the Usos still couldn't stay out of the match, coming out to the ringside area. Sami and Owens also came out, and the two teams brawled at ringside.

.@SuperKingofBros has waited MONTHS to get his hands on @WWESoloSikoa and he's not wasting it, BRO! 😤🤙#SmackDown https://t.co/HkwfA21GrC

Riddle helped Sami and Owens take out The Usos. However, this momentary distraction allowed Sikoa to pick up the win after he hit the Samoan Spike.

Following the win, Solo hit a Uranage to Riddle on the announcer's desk before burying him under the same desk.

#TheBloodline remains STRONG. ☝️This is not the way @SamiZayn, @FightOwensFight and @SuperKingofBros saw tonight going...#SmackDown https://t.co/7f0qAKLm2P

Based on the conclusion of tonight's episode, it looks like the feud between Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle is far from over.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
