Solo Sikoa defeats former champion after brawl breaks out at ringside on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle on SmackDown after a brawl broke out between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, and The Usos.

Matt Riddle recently made his WWE return after spending four months on the shelf due to a vicious attack by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. As soon as the former United States Champion came back, he made sure to let The Bloodline know that he hadn't forgotten about what they did to him.

Riddle made his presence felt when he attacked Sikoa during the opening segment of SmackDown, which resulted in a match between the two men. Early in the match, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and The Usos were ejected from ringside.

This allowed Solo and Riddle to have a fair and incredible match in the ring without distractions. However, the Usos still couldn't stay out of the match, coming out to the ringside area. Sami and Owens also came out, and the two teams brawled at ringside.

Riddle helped Sami and Owens take out The Usos. However, this momentary distraction allowed Sikoa to pick up the win after he hit the Samoan Spike.

Following the win, Solo hit a Uranage to Riddle on the announcer's desk before burying him under the same desk.

Based on the conclusion of tonight's episode, it looks like the feud between Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle is far from over.

