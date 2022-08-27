WWE veteran feels Roman Reigns will retain at Clash at the Castle; claims injured superstar should defeat him (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that Drew McIntyre may not be winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

The Scottish Warrior collided with Sami Zayn on the latest episode of SmackDown. McIntyre won the match after hitting the Claymore on Sami but fell victim to a brutal beatdown by The Bloodline. Reigns took out his challenger, sending a message to the WWE Universe that he was still in charge of the Blue brand.

On the weekly SmackDown review show, Smack Talk, Mantell stated that the chances of Drew dethroning Roman looked slim. He reasoned that with Survivor Series coming up, a returning Cody Rhodes could be the right man for the job.

"I don't think he's losing either. If I were gonna put that belt on somebody, I don't think I'd put it on McIntyre right now. I think he's missing something. I think they pushed him, pushed him, pushed him. I just don't see it. Survivor Series is coming up. I think still Cody Rhodes is sitting back there, if they're gonna push him," Mantell said.

The veteran also shared his predictions for the main event of Clash at the Castle:

"Since you're putting percentages on it, I'm gonna go Roman retains 70 percent versus 30." (From 12:08 - 13:10)

Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion next week on SmackDown

The Tribal Chief has been the single most dominant force in WWE over the last couple of years. Since winning the Universal title at Backlash, Reigns, along with the rest of the Bloodline, has managed to reign supreme on the "Island of Relevancy."

Next week, The Head of the Table will celebrate the completion of two years as champion. The show was taped this Friday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, since a large part of the roster will be traveling across to the UK, to attend the Clash at the Castle.

WWE @WWE



We celebrate 2 years of the Tribal Chief as champion!



@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown We celebrate 2 years of the Tribal Chief as champion! NEXT WEEK on #SmackDownWe celebrate 2 years of the Tribal Chief as champion!@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/xtzeZdzPgw

It will be interesting to see how the celebrations pan out and whether McIntyre decides to gatecrash the party.

What do you think of Roman Reigns' two-year run at the top of WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

