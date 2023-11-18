Dutch Mantell feels WWE faction will split leading to singles run for popular SmackDown star (Exclusive)

The former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that The Brawling Brutes may soon split up.

This week on SmackDown, Ridge Holland and Butch faced the Street Profits and Pretty Deadly in a tag team match to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. In the final stages of the match, Butch went for a Brogue Kick. But he missed his opponent and hit Holland instead. This allowed the Street Profits to hit the Revelation on Ridge for the win.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell explained that the ending to the tag team match could ultimately lead to Butch going off on his own. He felt that The Brawling Brutes member could revert to the Pete Dunne gimmick and start a singles run in WWE.

"They could do it that way, because they give us the cornerstone of how it started...So he [Ridge Holland] ate the pin. I mean, they can go back and look at it, and they can drag that out past this pay-per-view coming up, and then on the other side of it, they could do an angle. You say a lot of fans want Butch to turn babyface? Yeah, well, he can do that too, and I think if he did it, it'd please a certain portion of that audience," Dutch Mantell said. [37:31 - 38:25]

It will be interesting to see the fallout within The Brawling Brutes after this match. Butch has always been sort of a loose cannon, and this could lead to his exile from the faction.

