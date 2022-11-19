Dutch Mantell feels WWE star could have a career resurgence after SmackDown performance (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was impressed with Mustafa Ali and Ricochet putting on a show this week during their SmackDown World Cup encounter.

In a first-round match of the World Cup, Ricochet, representing the USA, went against Mustafa Ali, representing Pakistan. The two high-flyers went toe-to-toe in an exhilarating matchup. The One and Only finally picked up the win with a Shooting Star Press.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that both wrestlers put on a stellar performance. He detailed that Mustafa Ali did a great job despite coming up short. The wrestling veteran wasn't too bothered with the result as he mentioned that Ali was doing a great job despite the recent string of losses.

"I don't think he hurt himself tonight with that performance against Ricochet. Hey, how many times have we seen a guy just go out there and just lose, and lose and lose? Ricochet was doing that three months ago losing every time. You could pick the winner. At least if they're a fighter, they got a chance. I think both of them gained tonight with that match. They told a great story. He went out there, he fought, with his ribs hurt and kept selling them." [From 11:16 - 11:53]

Mustafa Ali was proud of his performance on SmackDown

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelly caught up with Mustafa Ali after this week's SmackDown. The 36-year-old mentioned that it was a moment of pride for him to represent Pakistan. He detailed that Ricochet was the better man and it was a totally deserving win for the One and Only.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: Even though he did not come out the victor, @AliWWE says the best man won and that he is proud to have honored his late father and grandfather by representing Pakistan in the #SmackDown WorldCup tonight on #SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: Even though he did not come out the victor, @AliWWE says the best man won and that he is proud to have honored his late father and grandfather by representing Pakistan in the #SmackDownWorldCup tonight on #SmackDown. https://t.co/piDPHlrzX9

With this week’s win, Ricochet will now face the Monster of All Monsters Braun Strowman. The winner of the World Cup will have the opportunity to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

