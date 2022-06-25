"Just overpowers you" – Wrestling veteran details why Gunther is successful in the WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been doing the right things since his main roster debut.

The Austrian Bruiser made his way to the main roster on the April 8 episode of SmackDown. Walking alongside his associate Ludwig Kaizer, Gunther put the entire locker room on notice. The Ring General is undefeated on the blue brand and is the current Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the Austrian Anomaly was successful in WWE because his work inside the ring was believable. The wrestling veteran also handed props to Ricochet for selling well during the matchup, making Gunther look like a formidable adversary:

"Gunther helps the show. This is way I used to tell people about wrestling if they're not wrestling fans. If they sit down and they see somebody like Gunther, they will believe until you give them a reason to disbelieve. And Gunther's work looks very, very believable. It's not slick, it's not glib. He just overpowers you. I love his flatback Dropkick. He sent Mr. Ricochet into the corners tonight. So it had to hurt. And my hats off to Ricochet. He put him over like he needs to be put over." (from 37:31 to 38:18)

Gunther defeated Ricochet in an IC title rematch on WWE SmackDown

The One and Only was out to regain his title this week on the blue brand. He again came face-to-face with the champ in a rematch of their title bout.

The high-flyer got in some early strikes, but the champion cut him down with a powerful clothesline. The former NXT UK Champion then closed his title defense by planting his challenger with a vicious powerbomb for the win.

With Gunther on a rampage, it'll be interesting to see who steps up next and takes on the champion for a chance to win the prestigious IC title.

