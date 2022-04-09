"I thought he kicked his head off" - Wrestling veteran reviews Gunther's SmackDown debut (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that Gunther got over with the fans after his debut on SmackDown this week.

The Austrian Bruiser made his debut on SmackDown this week alongside his associate Ludwig Kaiser (FKA Marcel Barthel). Gunther decimated Joe Alonzo and planted him with a massive Powerbomb to pick up an impressive victory on debut.

Dutch Mantell was on this week's episode of Smack Talk, where he reviewed the European superstar's debut. The wrestling veteran mentioned that he got over during his dominant performance in the matchup.

Mantell also pointed out that The Ring General looked vicious in the ring, and it looked like he kicked Joe's head off with a kick:

"Well, a friend of mine was sitting with me tonight and he says, 'Why did they put him in there with a guy he's just going to beat?' I said, 'To get him over.' And he got over. Because if he's in there with somebody else, he's going to beat up some of the roster, and you hurt one member of the roster. So sacrifice somebody they don't know. And he got sacrificed and he did a good job of it too... He kicked him one time, and I thought he kicked his head off." (1:07:40 - 1:08:50)

Gunther was the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion

The Austrian Anomaly defeated Butch (FKA Pete Dunn) in a thrilling encounter at NXT TakeOver: New York. He ended the latter's historic 685-day reign and then went on a dominant spree of his own, demolishing one opponent after the other.

His 870-day reign finally ended when he lost the title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36.

With his debut on SmackDown, The Ring General will look to cause more destruction and havoc on the blue brand with his partner in crime, Kaiser.

