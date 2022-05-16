"Made Ronda look like a little b****" - Dutch Mantell hails WWE star for impressive performance against Ronda Rousey

Dutch Mantel was highly impressed with WWE star Raquel Rodriguez when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship last Friday.

After defeating Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania Backlash, the Baddest Woman on the Planet issued an open challenge on the blue brand. Rodriguez grabbed the opportunity with both hands and delivered a memorable performance against the champion.

Although Rousey retained her gold, WWE fans praised Rodriguez for a dominant showing inside the squared circle. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, industry legend Dutch Mantell explained how the entire match and the show of respect between the two stars helped build Rodriguez' credibility on SmackDown:

"Great match and believable. I don't think that hurt Raquel at all. Actually, I think she is over more now than when she was... and she lost! So, they did that good. They really did it good. Then they shook hands and then they parted, which is the best way to do it. (...) They couldn't have booked it any better. I don't know if WWE creative booked that or not, who booked that? But whoever booked it, they booked it right. That's the way you do it." (36:55)

Mantell had particular praise for Rodriguez' thrashing of Rousey throughout the match:

"I always heard this when I first got into the business, if you go down you take majority of the match. Act like you belong. Now, Ronda beat somebody instead of beating a fluffbag. Raquel is a big girl, she kind of made Ronda look like a little b**** in there but a good match, and it was booked well." (37:58 -- 38:36)

You can watch the full video below:

WWE Charlotte Flair ruled out of action following an injury

After her loss at WrestleMania Backlash, WWE confirmed that Charlotte Flair sustained an injury. She has now been ruled out of action for an indefinite period. The latest backstage reports suggest that The Queen wanted to take time off after losing a highly intense in-ring battle against Ronda Rousey.

In Charlotte's absence, the newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion will have to wait for a legitimate contender to emerge on the blue brand. Last week, both Shotzi and Aliyah claimed that they wanted to answer Rousey's challenge, teasing a potential feud on SmackDown.

