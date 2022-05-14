WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: RK-Bro embarrass Roman Reigns and The Usos, two title matches on the show

WWE SmackDown's first show after WrestleMania Backlash was incredibly entertaining. There were two championship matches scheduled for tonight, but none of them witnessed the title changing hands.

The beginning and final segments were spectacular. The top champions from RAW should be credited for elevating WWE's Friday night show.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Hit on WWE SmackDown: RK-Bro

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro opened the show by demanding a tag team title unification match against their SmackDown counterparts, The Usos. They were interrupted by Sami Zayn, a self-proclaimed ally of The Bloodline. He put his foot in the mouth after talking himself into a match against Riddle.

The two superstars competed in a highly-entertaining match to kick off the episode. The crowd couldn’t stop chanting “Rusty” – a new name that Zayn received today courtesy of RK-Bro. In the end, Riddle won the match, and Zayn was worried about losing a bout that he fought on “behalf of The Bloodline.”

Fast forward to the main event, Roman Reigns and The Usos made their way to the ring alongside Paul Heyman. Reigns was gloating about their past accomplishments, including when he beat John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

Randy Orton and Riddle then walked out to address The Bloodline. Little did anyone anticipate that RK-Bro were prepared to destroy the trio, reminding Reigns and The Usos that their dominance is limited to SmackDown.

Orton and Riddle defended Cena before brutally trolling each member of The Bloodline. Their comments forced Jey and Jimmy Uso to accept a massive tag team title unification match set to take on SmackDown next week.

Just when it seemed that all was done, Riddle clocked Roman Reigns in the face with his signature knee-kick that fetched a massive pop from the crowd. The Tribal Chief was stunned, and so were the other Bloodline members, while RK-Bro celebrated the spot on the ramp.

Reigns might interfere in the match next week, causing a controversial finish that would eventually lead to a match at Hell in a Cell. However, Riddle’s sneaky attack is the one that will stick with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a long time.

The spot was brilliantly executed and accounted for the perfect ending to one of the most entertaining shows this year.

#2 Flop on WWE SmackDown: Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler and Natalya could not dethrone Sasha Banks and Naomi

Both Natalya and Shayna Baszler are good performers, but they are often let down by the booking. The two superstars challenged Sasha Banks and Naomi for the Women’s Tag Team Championships tonight. The match had decent spots, but it accounted for an underwhelming encounter.

The build-up to the title bout also deserves blame, especially considering how impressive Baszler was against Banks in their recent clash.

A couple of moments in the match saw Banks and Naomi work well together to showcase their chemistry. The same can usually be said for their opponents, but they struggled to remain on the same page tonight.

Banks and Naomi eventually retained their gold as Baszler and Natalya suffered another significant loss on the show. At least a good match could have saved their credibility despite a loss. If they continue to compete in the tag team division, we hope to see them get their redemption down the line.

#3 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez was highly impressive against Ronda Rousey

Newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey returned to the show and issued an open challenge for her title. In a surprising turn of events. Raquel Rodriguez was the one who walked out to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet in a title match.

Although the champion prevailed, Rodriguez deserves plaudits for her performance tonight.

Raquel Rodriguez was impressive right from the beginning. She used her height to her advantage and relied on brute strength to get out of some of the most dangerous moves at the champion’s disposal. It was a shockingly balanced match that pleasantly surprised viewers.

Rodriguez’s potential was on display tonight, indicating her bright future on the blue brand. After the match, the two superstars shook hands, and Rousey looked genuinely impressed with her challenger.

#4 Hit/Flop on WWE SmackDown: Happy Corbin, extended feud?

One of the best highlights of WWE SmackDown saw Happy Corbin launch a painful attack on his friend-turned-foe, Madcap Moss.

The two previously clashed in a singles match that allowed Moss to pick up his biggest victory on the main roster. Moss was busy talking about his future ambitions on the blue brand when Corbin came out of nowhere and laid out a brutal attack.

Following multiple chair shots, Corbin brought the Andre the Giant Battle Royale trophy inside the ring and used it as a weapon. He trapped Moss’ head in the steel chair and hit the other end with the trophy, creating a jaw-dropping spectacle. We know that Corbin has been ridiculously annoying lately, but he looked like a legitimately threatening heel tonight.

While the segment was impressive, the only drawback is that it could mean that the feud between Corbin and Moss will continue on SmackDown. It would be safe to say that this rivalry has run its course.

However, if the creative team insists on extending the storyline, they must continue to book Corbin the way we saw him tonight.

#5 Honourable mention: Butch

Butch was impressive tonight on SmackDown

Ever since his debut on WWE SmackDown, Butch has relentlessly targeted Kofi Kingston. Tonight, the New Day member had a shot at settling the score. Both superstars faced each other in a brief yet intense singles match.

Kingston had Xavier Woods at ringside while Sheamus and Ridge Holland rallied behind Butch. All three superstars eventually got involved in a match to help their respective teammates.

Back inside the ring, Butch and Kingston looked determined to establish their dominance. Despite an impressive effort from the former WWE Champion, Butch came out on top after he pinned Kofi Kingston to pick up a big victory.

He has been shown as an aggressive, uncontrollable character with dependable fighting skills. Thus, the latest result for was a big step in the right direction. Kingston also deserves appreciation for going the extra mile to put his opponent over with the crowd. It will be exciting to see what’s next for Butch on SmackDown.

