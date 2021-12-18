"It's one of those failed experiments" – wrestling veteran lashes out at Happy Corbin (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is not happy with WWE's booking of Happy Corbin.

In July, Corbin announced that he lost his savings, investments, house, and family after losing the King in the Ring crown to Shinske Nakamura. He even started a GoFundMe campaign. Later, in August, Corbin's misfortunes ended. He appeared on an episode of SmackDown driving a Bentley, said he's rich again and demanded to be called Happy Corbin.

Dutch Mantell spoke with Sid Pullar III on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. The wrestling veteran was highly critical of the segment featuring Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Dutch mentioned that he liked Happy Corbin during the early days of his gimmick when he was down on his luck. He believed WWE's plan to keep him as a heel backfired. Mantell also detailed that the addition of Madcap Moss did not help Corbin and the team now has "go-away" heat.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say about Happy Corbin:

"I liked Happy Corbin when he was broke. He was more entertaining, and I thought they were turning him babyface. But now they're trying to get heat with him, it's just a joke. I don't think you can get heat on the guy if you doused him in gasoline and threw a match on him."

Mantell continued:

"It's one of those failed experiments they're going to stay with. And it will eventually get worse and worse. And they'll just have to can it and break them they up and run them against each other, which nobody will give a crap about. Don't they have go-away heat?"

You can watch the full video here:

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss were on Happy Talk

Last week on SmackDown, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss stole the mahogany desk with Drew McIntyre's sword still stuck in it. They brought out the desk during this week's episode of "Happy Talk" on SmackDown.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown I think the entire WWE Universe will agree that we've never been so happy to see @DMcIntyreWWE I think the entire WWE Universe will agree that we've never been so happy to see @DMcIntyreWWE.#SmackDown https://t.co/YXbk5BCtyH

However, they were unable to pull the sword out. Later, The Scottish Warrior emerged and attacked Corbin and Moss.

