"We got some different matchups" - Dutch Mantell heaps praise on this week's episode of SmackDown (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell was impressed with this week's episode of WWE SmackDown emanating from Nashville, TN.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell joined Sid Pullar III and veteran journalist Bill Apter on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast. Mantell reviewed the show and shared his opinions on SmackDown just days ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Mantell stated that this week's show was one of the better episodes for the blue brand. He had a bone to pick with Xia Lee's entrance being too long when she had to save Aliyah.

Here's what Mantell had to say about the show:

"I liked it. SmackDown tonight was very, very good. I liked it because we got some different matchups except for Maddog Moss. They followed up on the Natalya thing which was pretty good. But I thought this was stupid. Xia Lee - if she's coming to save, it took her a minute to get there. Girl could have been dead till the time she got there. I actually liked the last match too with The Usos, Seth and Kevin."

You can watch the full episode here:

SmackDown featured a lot of surprise appearances this week

This week's episode of the blue brand was an important pit stop before the Royal Rumble event on January 29. The show featured a few RAW Superstars making appearances, including Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and former WWE Champion Big E. Rollins and Owens also had a match against The Usos in the main event.

WWE Legends such as Jeff Jarrett and Summer Rae made an appearance on the show. Royal Rumble celebrity entrant Johnny Knoxville also shared a segment with Sami Zayn, hyping his entry into the Rumble match.

