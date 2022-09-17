Wrestling veteran feels Karrion Kross' cinematic segments won't "draw a dime" in the wrestling business (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell still has reservations about the presentation of Karrion Kross on the main roster.

In a backstage promo on SmackDown this week, Kross and Scarlett had an ominous message for Drew McIntyre. Karrion proclaimed himself as the 'People's Executioner' and promised to put The Scottish Warrior in an endless loop of suffering.

On this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed Kross' backstage promo. The veteran mentioned that he wasn't sure if that was the best way to present the SmackDown star on TV.

"I don't. I don't think it helps him. I don't think it advances him at all. I like movies too, doesn't mean it's gonna draw a dime in the wrestling business. He can like and try other stuff and he does a different look, I'm saying that. But again, my jury, I haven't come to a verdict on the guy yet."

He then detailed that the production was well done, but the cinematic segment didn't do much for the former two-time NXT Champion:

"Now, when he sells out, I'll say, 'See I told you that he would get over. I knew they were doing the right thing.' But, I like the girl with him and I think maybe I'll just sit on this one. I just don't know about Karrion Kross at this point. We've only seen him in the ring one time right?" [15:38 - 16:25]

You can watch the full video here:

Don't forget to catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Karrion Kross is on a collision course with Drew McIntyre

Doomsday returned to SmackDown when Karrion Kross made a surprise appearance on the August 5 episode of the blue brand. Since his return, Kross has taken a special interest in overseeing the destruction of Drew McIntyre.

This week, McIntyre stood on the announcers' desk and called out The Doom Walker. He warned that the returning superstar should be on the lookout for a vicious Claymore that would knock him out.

Following their recent exchange, it will be interesting to see when the rivals clash inside the squared circle.

Do you think the two stars will collide at Extreme Rules? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far