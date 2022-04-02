"Nobody expected Madcap Moss to win it" - Wrestling veteran opens up on the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is happy with Madcap Moss winning Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year.

This week's show kicked off with the Battle Royal as superstars filled the ring. Moss outlasted 19 other competitors during the match. Former winner Happy Corbin also came down to the ring to support Moss, but his presence proved to be more of a distraction. Madcap eliminated US Champion Finn Balor in the match's final stages to claim the prestigious trophy.

Speaking with Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he enjoyed it when Moss won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The wrestling veteran detailed that WWE has always put over unpredictable winners for the Battle Royal like Cesaro and Corbin back in the day.

"I did like Madcap Moss going over. Because they usually do that Battle Royal. Cesaro won that thing when nobody expected him to win it. Nobody expected Corbin to win it when he won it. And nobody expected Madcap Moss to win it. And when you have things like that, I kind of enjoyed it for him," Mantell said. (from 14:50 onwards)

You can watch the full episode of Smack Talk here:

You can view the results of this week's SmackDown here.

Madcap Moss appeared in another episode of Happy Talk

After pulling off the biggest win of his career, Moss joined Happy Corbin in an episode of "Happy Talk" on SmackDown. The special guest for the show was McIntyre's sword Angela, which Corbin stole on RAW this week.

Corbin made crude jokes about the sword named after McIntyre's mother, which prompted the latter to use a steel chair and reclaim his prized possession. The Scottish Warrior sent a final message to his WrestleMania opponent as he wrecked the "Happy Talk" set and swung the sword through the table.

It will be interesting to see if this win opens up new avenues for Moss in the WWE and what impact it has on his friendship with Happy Corbin.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy