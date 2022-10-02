"Dead on arrival" - Former WWE manager overjoyed with recent angle involving Max Dupri on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell said that he was glad to see Max Dupri finally walk out on Maximum Male Models.

Tensions reached breaking point as Dupri left ma.çé and mån.sôör high and dry during a photoshoot. He stated that he was fed up with their lack of wins and wanted nothing to do with the group, and stormed off after shoving mån.sôör.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-show review, Smack Talk, Mantell explained that he doesn't see the Maximum Male Models succeeding in WWE. He mentioned that they were brought in as a comedy act and the company had no plans for them.

"It [Maximum Male Models] was dead on arrival, it's still dead and I still held out hope. I said, 'There might be something.' Then Top Dolla comes by and they made fun of them. When you got a comedy act, they're not gonna draw money, they're not gonna get over because they [WWE] don't have any plans for when they get over; they were just giving them something to do. They were actually pretty good models. They do their job well. So, you think Max Dupri will go back to being LA Knight?" [From 21:10 -21:45]

The WWE Universe feels this split could signal the return of LA Knight

While Dupri did his best to bring life to the character, WWE fans still believe that his gimmick of LA Knight in NXT was a better fit.

Some fans on social media felt that the split from Maximum Male Models would allow Dupri to reassume his LA Knight character. Other members of the WWE Universe could not control their excitement over the impending reemergence of the NXT star.

