WWE SmackDown Results: Top star attacks Ronda Rousey with baseball bat; multiple White Rabbit hints dropped - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (September 30, 2022)

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa kicked off SmackDown as we headed for the match between them and the team of Madcap Moss & Ricochet.

WWE SmackDown Results (September 30th, 2022): The Bloodline vs. Madcap Moss & Ricochet

Sami kicked things off in the ring with Moss and tagged Solo early. The latter was dominating right off the bat, and Moss could only get some moves in after Sami tagged back in. Ricochet came in and took a big trapezius claw, followed by a Samoan Drop.

Ricochet hit a missile dropkick and tagged Moss back in before Sami hit a modified Blue Thunder Bomb. Moss came back with a jackhammer and got a near fall. Ricochet kicked Solo off the apron and hit a big dive to the outside as a brawl broke out, and Sikoa tossed a chair in Ricochet's face.

Back in the ring, Solo tagged in and got a spinning heel kick before hitting the Swinging Solo and picking up the win.

Result: The Bloodline def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet

Grade: B

After the match, Sami and Solo were about to step into the Bloodline's locker room. Jey let Sikoa through before stopping Sami in his tracks, saying he did not belong there.

Jey said that he could see through Sami's actions. The latter asked him to take it up with Roman Reigns before heading inside.

We got a short vignette from Karrion Kross. Following the clip, fans had another White Bunny tease with a QR code. This time, the code sent fans to a morse code to reveal a new message.

We saw Austin Theory being attacked by Drew McIntyre before the latter challenged him to a match.

Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory on SmackDown

Theory came out with Alpha Academy. After the match started, McIntyre was in control early on. Drew hit a huge hip toss and sent Theory flying before hitting the Future Shock DDT.

Drew was trying for the finisher when the Alpha Academy interfered, and Otis dragged him out of the ring and tossed him into the steel steps outside.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Austin Theory via DQ

Grade: C

After the match, Theory and the Alpha Academy beat the Scottish Warrior down, but Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens stopped them.

Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios on SmackDown

Adonis and Garza kicked off the match, and after countering a big move, Ashante tagged Top Dolla in. Dolla hit a few axhandles and a running knee before getting a near fall off a side slam.

Dolla got an elbow drop, but Garza broke the following pin. As the match continued, Dolla lifted both Lotharios, and they hit the World's Strongest Slam - Wasteland combo before Hit Row got the win off Heavy Hitter.

Result: Hit Row def. Los Lotharios

Grade: C

We go to Corey Graves and Michael Cole on commentary after the match. Interestingly, there was a fan sign with the words 'revel in what you are,' a quote used by Bray Wyatt. This could also be a reference to the White Bunny.

Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya on SmackDown

Natalya tried for the ankle lock early on, but Ronda broke out and landed a big strike. Ronda tried for a hold of her own, but Natalya broke it and hit a one-armed powerbomb.

Natalya reversed Piper's Pit and tried for a pin before locking in the sharpshooter.

Rousey reversed the hold into a kneebar before Nattie recovered and hit a discus clothesline. Ronda got the ankle lock in and won via submission.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Natalya

Grade: B

Ronda was on her way out after the match when Liv Morgan showed up with a baseball bat with a bow around it and attacked her. The brawl headed to ringside, where Rousey hit Piper's Pit after Liv missed a shot to the head with the weapon.

Morgan was knocked out, and Rousey was about to leave, but the champ got back up and continued the brawl while officials and crew members rushed to stop the fight.

Imperium was out next and called out Sheamus and his team. Sheamus came out alone and said that Butch and Holland were stuck in Florida and that he was there alone. A brawl broke out, and Sheamus brought out a shillelagh and took down Kaiser and Vinci with it before heading to the ring.

Sheamus took GUNTHER down, but the rest of Imperium got back up and helped GUNTHER hit some chops and a big boot. The Ring General followed up with a powerbomb and walked out, but Sheamus got on the mic and asked if that was all they had.

Imperium got back in and attacked Sheamus once more before GUNTHER hit him in the face with the shillelagh and took him out before SmackDown moved on.

Bayley vs. Shotzi on SmackDown

Bayley was out without the rest of the Damage CTRL, and Shotzi came out in her little tank. The latter had the advantage early on and got a double knee arm breaker off a Judo Throw before getting a victory roll for a near fall. Bayley took a senton from the ropes before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Bayley took Shotzi down and hit the Rose Plant before getting the quick win.

Result: Bayley def. Shotzi

Bayley was furious after the quick win and hit another Rose Plant before bringing a ladder into the ring. The Role Model sandwiched Shotzi between the two halves of the ladder, but before she could hit the dive, Belair came out to make the save.

Bayley attacked Belair but was almost caught in the KOD on top of the ladder. Bayley managed to escape the risky move and ran away as SmackDown continued.

Grade: B

Backstage, Maximum Male Models were trying to break the record for the longest-held pose in Canada, but with only five seconds left to go, Max Dupri came in and shoved them, breaking their poses.

Alpha Academy & Austin Theory vs. Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Gargano and Gable kicked off the match, and the latter took a big spear early on before he was sent outside. Owens hit a cannonball from the apron before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

In the match, Owens was tagged in and took Austin down in the ring with a DDT before getting a neckbreaker on Gable. KO got the cannonball and a senton on Gable for a near fall as the match continued.

Drew hit a big suplex, and a neckbreaker before Theory fled the ring. McIntyre headed outside, but Otis sent him into the steel steps.

Gargano and Owens took Otis out with Superkicks at ringside before setting him up on the announce desk. Gable rescued him before they could hit a big move. Drew hit the claymore on Theory back in the ring before picking up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens def. Alpha Academy & Austin Theory

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got a big six-man Main event tonight on SmackDown while Sami Zayn was having trouble with the Bloodline. Bayley got a big win ahead of Extreme Rules, while Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey got in a dangerous brawl at ringside.

